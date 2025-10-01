SIGULER GUFF CLOSES ON OVERSUBSCRIBED BRAZIL SPECIAL SITUATIONS FUND III, RAISING APPROXIMATELY $439 MILLION

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Siguler Guff & Company, LP ("Siguler Guff" or the "Firm"), a global private markets investment firm with more than $17 billion in assets under management, today announced the final close of the Siguler Guff Brazil Special Situations Fund III ("BSSF III" or the "Fund"), the latest vintage of its Brazilian Legal Claims strategy.

BSSF III closed on $415 million in commitments, surpassing its $350 million fundraising target. An additional $23.7 million (R$127,950,000) was raised through a parallel local currency vehicle, bringing total capital raised to approximately $439 million.

Siguler Guff's Brazilian Legal Claims platform targets structured credit investments related to legal claims against Brazilian public entities. In this capacity, Siguler Guff is a capital solutions provider to corporations and individuals in need of liquidity. As an asset class, Brazilian Legal Claims are typically uncorrelated to broader economic conditions.

The Fund's strategy is led by Cesar Collier, Partner and Head of Latin America, and managed by a team with over 100 years of combined experience with the legal and operational expertise to navigate Brazil's complex judicial system. The Firm also actively participates in legislative discussions and has contributed to key Supreme Court rulings that help shape the asset class. Siguler Guff has maintained a local presence in Brazil since opening its São Paulo office in 2011.

Since launching the strategy in 2015, Siguler Guff has generated over $1.3 billion in investment proceeds from Brazilian Legal Claims. The Firm has exposure to hundreds of underlying credit-rights across more than 70 transactions closed over the past decade. Through this activity, Siguler Guff has cultivated an ecosystem of sophisticated legal partners, expert judicial appraisers, and sourcing/operating partners — a network that provides what the Firm believes to be one of the largest transaction funnels of Legal Claims investment opportunities in Brazil.

BSSF III's predecessor fund, the Siguler Guff Brazil Special Situations Fund II ("BSSF II"), was recently recognized by Preqin as one of the top 10 best-performing private debt funds globally by net IRR (2017– 2022 vintage, $250–$499 million fund size). In addition, as of Q1 2025, BSSF II's distributed-to-paid-in capital ratio ranks in the first quartile according to Cambridge Associates' global private equity and venture capital benchmarks for funds in the 2019 vintage year.

Commenting on the fundraise, Sean MacDonald, Partner and Co-Head of Emerging Markets at Siguler Guff, said, "We are pleased that BSSF III exceeded its target and received excellent support from its current Limited Partners as well as new investors, validating the strategy's strong performance since inception."

Drew Guff, Co-Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Siguler Guff, noted, "Our Brazilian Legal Claims strategy continues to perform well for investors owing to the leadership of Cesar Collier and the expertise of our São Paulo team, who have built important relationships in Brazil and throughout Latin America."

Mr. Collier added, "We are pleased to continue bringing long-term institutional capital to Brazil and very proud of the tangible benefits our investments can deliver – supporting businesses and helping to create jobs and generate tax revenue."

NOTE: Preqin award and ranking was issued in April 2025. Selections and awards were made based on net IRR for private debt funds between $250m and $499m in size in the 2017-2022 vintage year cohort. Cambridge Associates' top quartile ranking was based on Cambridge Associates' global private equity and venture capital benchmark report for the period ending March 31, 2025. Rankings were made based on global private equity and venture capital funds in the 2019 vintage year.

Siguler Guff was not required to provide compensation to be evaluated or to receive the award from Preqin or Cambridge Associates. The selection methodologies of rankings and awards can be subjective and will often vary. These rankings or awards may not represent investor experience with Siguler Guff or Siguler Guff's funds or services, nor do they constitute a recommendation of Siguler Guff or its services. Such ranking or award is not necessarily indicative of Siguler Guff's past or future performance.

About Siguler Guff

Siguler Guff is a multi-strategy private markets investment firm which, together with its affiliates, has more than $17 billion of assets under management. With 30 years of experience investing in private markets, Siguler Guff seeks to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns by focusing opportunistically on market niches. Siguler Guff's investment products include multi-manager funds, direct investment funds and customized separate accounts targeting specific areas of compelling opportunity. The Firm's core investment strategies include Small Buyout, Emerging Markets, Opportunistic Credit, Real Estate and Small Business Credit. Siguler Guff's institutional investment knowledge, sector immersion approach and longstanding relationships provide access to compelling investment opportunities within each of its targeted strategies. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in New York, Siguler Guff maintains offices in Boston, Houston, West Palm Beach, London, Mumbai, São Paulo, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney.

