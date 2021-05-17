Siguler Guff Raises $240 Million For Its First Global Emerging Markets Direct Investment Fund

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siguler Guff, a leading multi-strategy private equity investment firm with $15 billion of assets under management, announced today that it has raised $240 million for its first direct investment emerging markets fund, GEMCo (or the "Fund").

Siguler Guff has a long and successful history investing in emerging markets, having deployed over $4.5 billion over the past decade, through private equity managers and direct investments in Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe.

GEMCo has a flexible and opportunistic mandate across high-growth, expansion-stage businesses and has already made a number of investments in the e-commerce, internet marketplaces, organized retail, consumer mobility and enterprise software sectors. The Fund invests in companies with proven management teams that are establishing category leadership, with a primary focus on China, India and Southeast Asia.

GEMCo is backed by a global investor base that includes public and corporate pension plans, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations and family offices. Investors represent a broad geographic range including North America, Europe, Australia, Asia and the Middle East.

Drew Guff, Founding Partner of Siguler Guff and Co-Portfolio Manager, said, "GEMCo, our first direct investment emerging markets fund, represents a strategic evolution and broadening of the firm's emerging markets strategy. We are pleased to have received such strong support and validation from our limited partners. We look forward to the continued success of our emerging markets platform, having invested more than $1.8 billion in over 100 direct investments over the past decade, creating significant value for our investors across multiple economic cycles."

Shaun Khubchandani, Managing Director at Siguler Guff and Co-Portfolio Manager of GEMCo, said, "Leveraging the unique deal flow generated by Siguler Guff's global network of relationships, GEMCo allows us to not only capitalize on the higher growth trajectory and attractive valuations presented by emerging markets, but to play a substantial role in the premier transactions taking place within each region. We have been extremely active over the last year, having more than doubled the size of our portfolio, and we continue to build and execute on a strong pipeline of opportunities."

About Siguler Guff

Siguler Guff is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with $15 billion of assets under management and 25 years of investment experience. Siguler Guff seeks to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns by focusing opportunistically on market niches. Siguler Guff's core investment strategies include small business, opportunistic credit, distressed real estate and emerging markets. Siguler Guff's investment products include direct investment funds, multi-manager funds and customized separate accounts targeting specific areas of compelling opportunity. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in New York, Siguler Guff maintains offices in Boston, London, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Houston, Texas. To learn more about Siguler Guff, please visit www.sigulerguff.com.

