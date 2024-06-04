Sihong (Steve) Guo Represents Chinese National Team in 2024 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship

Marking the Upcoming Breakthrough from NCAA to International Competition

MILWAUKEE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sihong (Steve) Guo, the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) Raiders men's ice hockey team forward, was selected to play for the Chinese national team in the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men's Ice Hockey World Championship Division 1-B which was held in Vilnius, Lithuania from April 27-May 3, 2024. Guo recorded an assist in the team's 7-1 victory against Spain and played well in other games against Lithuania, Ukraine, Estonia, and the Netherlands. Ukraine was crowned eventual champions after beating Lithuania 4-1 in the gold medal game. Guo is a contracted hockey player of BEIJING RUICHI HUAXIN CONSULTING CO. LTD.

"I am very proud to represent my country. I would like to thank the country for giving me such a rare opportunity as well," Guo commented at the event. "I am also extremely grateful to the MSOE Raiders coach and the school for all their amazing training and support which has laid a solid foundation for me to build on. I will continue to work harder in the future in all of our upcoming competitions."

Steve Guo has been participating in ice hockey in Beijing since he was five years old. In January 2022, Guo was recruited into the NCAA III ice hockey program by the century-old Milwaukee School of Engineering in the United States. To date, he has participated multiple competitions in ice hockey at international, national, provincial,, and regional levels, with multiple championships and appearances on the international stage. He has appeared in nine games for the Raiders so far this season, recording an assist against Lake Forest on January 27. Guo is only the fourth Chinese player to enter the ranks of the NCAA Hockey League and the first Chinese born player to record a point.

The Beijing native's ice hockey career has improving every year because of the development and support from the Chinese national team and the Milwaukee School of Engineering. His career so far shows his enthusiasm and potential to participate in more games and contribute to the development of hockey in China, a direction that aligns perfectly with his goals and passion for the sport.

About Sihong (Steve) Guo

Sihong (Steve) Guo is currently studying at the Milwaukee School of Engineering in the United States and plays for the Raiders ice hockey team as a forward. He is only the fourth Chinese player to enter the NCAA level and the first Chinese born player to record a point. To date, Guo has participated in many competitions in the prep school, EHL, and NCAA III in the U.S, international tournaments Russia, and representing team Beijing and China in many different international and national tournaments.

SOURCE BEIJING RUICHI HUAXIN CONSULTING CO. LTD