Sihoo Launches Advanced Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair Alongside "Your 2,336 Hours" Campaign

A Quality Ergonomic Office Chair for Long-Lasting Seating Comfort and a Campaign to Raise Related Health Awareness

WILMINGTON, Del., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sihoo, a global leader in ergonomic furniture, has unveiled the Doro-C300, its latest ergonomic office chair designed to offer optimal comfort and support to individuals who spend long hours sitting at their desks. Along with the launch of the Doro-C300, Sihoo has also initiated the "Your 2,336 Hours" campaign to increase awareness about the potential health risks associated with prolonged sitting.

An Advanced Ergonomic Chair for Healthier Seating

SIHOO Doro C300 comfortable ergonomic office chair began with the pursuit of dynamic lumbar & back support for 8 hours of sedentary care.
As an innovative addition to Sihoo's already popular product line-up, the Doro-C300 combines the brand's expertise in ergonomics and engineering, providing advanced ergonomic features and a comfortable, supportive seating experience.

The Main Features of the Doro-C300 Include:

  • Self-adaptive dynamic lumbar support that automatically moves with the user and holds the lower back in all postures;
  • Streamlined and flexible backrest, always staying contoured to the user's back;
  • Multi-adjustable headrest for precise and comfortable neck support;
  • Waterfall-shaped seat cushion that effectively distributes and minimizes pressure;
  • Smart weight-sensing chassis for effortless and balanced reclining;
  • 3D coordinated armrests;
  • Easy-to-use controls.

Pricing and Availability

The Doro-C300 is now available for pre-order on Sihoo's official website at a price of 270 US dollars.

Sihoo Launches the "Your 2,336 Hours" Campaign Simultaneously

The "Your 2,336 Hours" campaign aims to raise awareness of the potential dangers of prolonged sitting. On average, individuals spend about 2,336 hours sitting down every year, which has led to an increased risk of various health issues, such as back pain and poor posture. Sihoo's mission is to improve people's lives through ergonomic innovation by providing healthy and comfortable chairs for its users. The campaign aligns with this mission by educating individuals on the harms of too much sitting and how they can combat it.

About Sihoo

Sihoo is a leading specialist in ergonomic furniture, committed to providing healthy and comfortable chairs. With over 12 years of experience in technology and wellness, Sihoo strives to create the best ergonomic office chair for its users, enabling them to work more efficiently and unleash their creativity. Currently, Sihoo's ergonomic chairs are sold in 100+ countries and have gained popularity among Fortune 500 companies and over 10 million households worldwide.

For more information about the Doro-C300 ergonomic office chair and the "Your 2,336 Hours" campaign, please visit Sihoo's official website at www.sihoooffice.com.

