Sihuan Pharmaceutical Was Selected As One Of The First Echelon Of Enterprises In The list of China's Top 100 Pharmaceutical Innovative Enterprises in 2023

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

14 Oct, 2023

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sihuan Pharmaceutical", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", HKEX stock code: 0460) is pleased to announce that the "Group" was selected as one of the first echelon of enterprises in The list of China's Top 100 Pharmaceutical Innovative Enterprises in 2023.

The list of "China's Top 100 Pharmaceutical Innovative Enterprises in 2023" was released recently. The list is created by E Medicine Manager based on the patent data of Derwent Innovation of Clarivate Analytics and Cortellis™ competitive intelligence and clinical trial data, screening, integrating and analyzing the data through the selection system of "three dimensions and four indicators". The list aims to explore innovation power for the industry, disseminate innovative experiences, and deeply analyze the innovation ability and sustainability of China's pharmaceutical industry.

In 2018, an authoritative data released that China's contribution to global pharmaceutical research and development increased to 4%-8%, second only to the United States and Japan, and entered the second echelon, indicating that China's pharmaceutical innovation has entered the golden age.

Taking this as an opportunity, E Medicine Manager has selected the "China's Top 100 Pharmaceutical Innovative Enterprises" representing the innovation strength of China's pharmaceutical industry every year since 2019 through model building, data collection and sorting, starting from the current situation of pharmaceutical innovation, with the enterprise as the main body and the hard data as the support, evaluating the enterprises based on four indicators, namely the number of authorized patents, the total number of patents applied, the number of clinical trials and the number of innovative drugs approved and launched through the three dimensions of innovation foundation, innovation process and innovation achievements, so far this selection has been conducted for 5 years.

The Top 100 innovative enterprises are the first-tier enterprises that represent the pharmaceutical innovation capability of China and the core competitiveness of the industry, the backbone to promote the transformation and upgrading of China's pharmaceutical industry. The listing of Sihuan Pharmaceutical as one of the first echelon of enterprises is the recognition of the Company's innovation strength, technical reserve and sustainable innovation ability, and the affirmation of the Company's outstanding contribution in the development of the pharmaceutical industry.

This year, Sihuan Pharmaceutical and its subsidiaries have received good news constantly. A number of its products have been approved for marketing, and clinical study has made significant progress and the research results have been selected into authoritative international academic conferences. In the future, we hope that Sihuan Pharmaceutical can continuously innovate and develop more and better Chinese drugs, promoting the development and growth of the pharmaceutical industry and serving the benefit of people's health.

SOURCE Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

