SIIA Announces 2021 CODiE™ Award Winners for Business Technology

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, today announced the 46 winners of the 2021 CODiE Awards in business technology. The winners were presented during a virtual awards celebration in light of COVID-19 concerns. The announcement drew a global audience with 43 business technology categories, including two new categories developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the nominated products were first reviewed by business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants, engineers and investors, whose evaluations determined the finalists. Then SIIA members voted on the finalist products, with the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners. Winners represent the most innovative and impactful products from technology developers and related technologies.

"The 2021 CODiE Award winners continued to innovate, pivot and grow to develop truly remarkable products during a historically challenging year. Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year's finalists on this well deserved recognition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.

As lead sponsor and sole cloud provider of the 36th annual CODiE Awards, Amazon Web Services (AWS) provided AWS Promotional Credit to finalists and winners in four edtech categories with the goal of accelerating the digital transformation of education.

"The 2021 CODiE Award program recognizes companies who have created meaningful, innovative solutions to support education and business despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," says Alec Chalmers, Director, GovTech, EdTech, Learning Companies, AWS, Worldwide Public Sector. "Amazon Web Services (AWS) is proud to support these companies in their work to design and develop agile, scalable solutions that will adapt with the changing workplace environments."

2021 CODIE AWARD BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY WINNERS

Best (Virtual) Event Technology Solution

Match Insights & Open Questions with Watson. IBM Corporation

Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution

Engati, Engati Inc.

Best Artificial Intelligence Solution in Healthcare

EyeOn, EyeTech Digital Systems

Best Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Content Solution

accessibilityInsight™, codemantra U.S. LLC

Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution

OmniSci 5.0, OmniSci

Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution

BI PRO, Boardroom Insiders

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, U.S. COVID-19 Resources, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US

Best Business Intelligence Solution

Marketing Catalyst, BCG

Best Business Technology Pivot

TCS Secure Borderless Workspaces™ Model, Tata Consultancy Services

Best Compliance Solution

OneTrust, OneTrust

Best Content Management Platform

ExpertFile, ExpertFile Inc.

Best Content Search & Discovery Solution

Nexis Newsdesk, LexisNexis / RELX Group

Best Corporate / Enterprise Learning Solution

MobyMax, MobyMax

Best CRM Solution

Accenture Software for Consumer Goods (ASCG) Retail Execution (RE), Accenture

Best Customer Data Platform (CDP)

Amperity 3.0 Platform, Amperity

Omeda's Customer Data Platform (CDP), Omeda

Best Customer Experience in Business Technology

MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Customer Service Solution

Wix Answers, Wix Answers

Best Customer Success Management Solution

Medallia Strikedeck, Medallia, Strikedeck

Best Customer Training Learning Management System

Thought Industries Platform, Thought Industries

Best Data Tools & Platforms

InsightEdge, GigaSpaces Technologies

Best DevOps Tool

Transposit, Transposit

Best Digital Process Automation Solution

Intelligent Integration Platform, SnapLogic

Tonkean's Adaptive Business Operations platform, Tonkean

Best eCommerce Conversion Solution

Reflektion Customer Engagement Platform, Reflektion, Inc.

Best Emerging Technology

ShoppingGives, ShoppingGives

Best ERP Solution

Acumatica Cloud ERP, Acumatica

Best Financial Management Solution

Workday Accounting Center, Workday

Best FinTech Solution

Calero-MDSL's Index License Manager, Calero-MDSL

Best Healthcare Technology Solution

Forcura Workflow, Forcura

Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution

CloudPay NOW, CloudPay

pandoIQ, PandoLogic

Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solution

LastPass Business, LogMeIn Inc.

Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)

Red Hat Integration, Red Hat, Inc.

Best IT Management Solution

BigPanda, BigPanda

Best Legal Solution

InView, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, the Netherlands

Best Marketing Solution

ActiveCampaign Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform, ActiveCampaign

Best Payments Solution

Galileo Instant, Galileo Financial Technologies

Best Platform as a Service

myProductPlatform, Accenture

Best Project Management Solution

Moovila, Moovila

Lucidspark, Lucid Software, Inc.

Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution

Priority Engine, TechTarget

Best Sales Enablement Platform

Seismic, Seismic

Best Security Solution

PerimeterX Code Defender, PerimeterX

Best Subscription Billing Solution

Avangate Monetization Platform, 2Checkout

Best Wellness Solution

Fitbit, Guidance Solutions

Best Work Management Platform

Storybuilder, Everlaw

Best Overall Business Technology Solution

The Best Overall Business Technology Solution was awarded to OneTrust, by OneTrust, which had the best scores from both rounds of judging of all of the products entered in the Business Technology categories.

Lifetime Achievement Award in Business Technology

The Lifetime Achievement Award, which celebrates individuals who have made significant long-term contributions to the education industry - and are renowned for their reputation, leadership, vision, mentorship, career success and philanthropy, was presented to Tien Tzuo.

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.archive.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners.

