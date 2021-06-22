SIIA Announces 2021 CODiE™ Award Winners for Business Technology
47 business technology companies recognized for innovation and excellence
WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, today announced the 46 winners of the 2021 CODiE Awards in business technology. The winners were presented during a virtual awards celebration in light of COVID-19 concerns. The announcement drew a global audience with 43 business technology categories, including two new categories developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All of the nominated products were first reviewed by business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants, engineers and investors, whose evaluations determined the finalists. Then SIIA members voted on the finalist products, with the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners. Winners represent the most innovative and impactful products from technology developers and related technologies.
"The 2021 CODiE Award winners continued to innovate, pivot and grow to develop truly remarkable products during a historically challenging year. Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year's finalists on this well deserved recognition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.
As lead sponsor and sole cloud provider of the 36th annual CODiE Awards, Amazon Web Services (AWS) provided AWS Promotional Credit to finalists and winners in four edtech categories with the goal of accelerating the digital transformation of education.
"The 2021 CODiE Award program recognizes companies who have created meaningful, innovative solutions to support education and business despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," says Alec Chalmers, Director, GovTech, EdTech, Learning Companies, AWS, Worldwide Public Sector. "Amazon Web Services (AWS) is proud to support these companies in their work to design and develop agile, scalable solutions that will adapt with the changing workplace environments."
2021 CODIE AWARD BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY WINNERS
Best (Virtual) Event Technology Solution
Match Insights & Open Questions with Watson. IBM Corporation
Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution
Engati, Engati Inc.
Best Artificial Intelligence Solution in Healthcare
EyeOn, EyeTech Digital Systems
Best Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Content Solution
accessibilityInsight™, codemantra U.S. LLC
Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution
OmniSci 5.0, OmniSci
Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution
BI PRO, Boardroom Insiders
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, U.S. COVID-19 Resources, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US
Best Business Intelligence Solution
Marketing Catalyst, BCG
Best Business Technology Pivot
TCS Secure Borderless Workspaces™ Model, Tata Consultancy Services
Best Compliance Solution
OneTrust, OneTrust
Best Content Management Platform
ExpertFile, ExpertFile Inc.
Best Content Search & Discovery Solution
Nexis Newsdesk, LexisNexis / RELX Group
Best Corporate / Enterprise Learning Solution
MobyMax, MobyMax
Best CRM Solution
Accenture Software for Consumer Goods (ASCG) Retail Execution (RE), Accenture
Best Customer Data Platform (CDP)
Amperity 3.0 Platform, Amperity
Omeda's Customer Data Platform (CDP), Omeda
Best Customer Experience in Business Technology
MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Customer Service Solution
Wix Answers, Wix Answers
Best Customer Success Management Solution
Medallia Strikedeck, Medallia, Strikedeck
Best Customer Training Learning Management System
Thought Industries Platform, Thought Industries
Best Data Tools & Platforms
InsightEdge, GigaSpaces Technologies
Best DevOps Tool
Transposit, Transposit
Best Digital Process Automation Solution
Intelligent Integration Platform, SnapLogic
Tonkean's Adaptive Business Operations platform, Tonkean
Best eCommerce Conversion Solution
Reflektion Customer Engagement Platform, Reflektion, Inc.
Best Emerging Technology
ShoppingGives, ShoppingGives
Best ERP Solution
Acumatica Cloud ERP, Acumatica
Best Financial Management Solution
Workday Accounting Center, Workday
Best FinTech Solution
Calero-MDSL's Index License Manager, Calero-MDSL
Best Healthcare Technology Solution
Forcura Workflow, Forcura
Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution
CloudPay NOW, CloudPay
pandoIQ, PandoLogic
Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solution
LastPass Business, LogMeIn Inc.
Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)
Red Hat Integration, Red Hat, Inc.
Best IT Management Solution
BigPanda, BigPanda
Best Legal Solution
InView, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, the Netherlands
Best Marketing Solution
ActiveCampaign Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform, ActiveCampaign
Best Payments Solution
Galileo Instant, Galileo Financial Technologies
Best Platform as a Service
myProductPlatform, Accenture
Best Project Management Solution
Moovila, Moovila
Lucidspark, Lucid Software, Inc.
Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution
Priority Engine, TechTarget
Best Sales Enablement Platform
Seismic, Seismic
Best Security Solution
PerimeterX Code Defender, PerimeterX
Best Subscription Billing Solution
Avangate Monetization Platform, 2Checkout
Best Wellness Solution
Fitbit, Guidance Solutions
Best Work Management Platform
Storybuilder, Everlaw
Best Overall Business Technology Solution
The Best Overall Business Technology Solution was awarded to OneTrust, by OneTrust, which had the best scores from both rounds of judging of all of the products entered in the Business Technology categories.
Lifetime Achievement Award in Business Technology
The Lifetime Achievement Award, which celebrates individuals who have made significant long-term contributions to the education industry - and are renowned for their reputation, leadership, vision, mentorship, career success and philanthropy, was presented to Tien Tzuo.
Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.archive.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards, sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.
