SIIA Announces 2024 CODiE Award Winners for Education Technology
May 22, 2024, 10:00 ET
WASHINGTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) presented the winners of the 2024 CODiE Awards in Education Technology during a virtual ceremony on May 21, 2024. Now in its 39th year, the CODiE Awards honor products, services and solutions that are leading innovation in their respective categories.
The 2024 CODiE Awards honored 40 Education Technology products in 35 categories with an additional eight companies receiving recognition in the Education Technology Leadership categories. The SIIA Innovation Showcase, which recognizes innovators and startups with revenue of less than 1M in revenue, selected Qore Insights as the Most Innovative Startup for its Classroom Education Plan and Wonder Media as the best solution for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging for its Story Maker solution.
The Lifetime Achievement Award in Education Technology was presented to Karen Billings, Principal, BillingsConnect for her decades-long commitment to the education technology industry and her exceptional leadership in driving the growth of Ed Tech. This award celebrates an individual who made significant long-term contributions to the education industry – and are renowned for their reputation, leadership, vision, mentorship, career success and philanthropy.
"The winners of the 2024 Education Technology CODiE Awards represent the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in providing products and services that connect diverse learners with educational resources and instructors," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "We are thrilled to honor this year's recipients – the elite in their field – who offer solutions to crucial challenges in education today, ranging from accessibility and fairness to customized and adaptive learning experiences. Congratulations to all of this year's winners."
Recognized as the industry's sole peer-reviewed awards program, the SIIA CODiE Awards enlist educators and administrators to serve as judges in the initial round of evaluations for all nominees. Their meticulous scoring determines the finalists for the SIIA CODiE Awards, accounting for 80 percent of the overall assessment. Subsequently, SIIA members cast their votes on the finalist products, with scores from both rounds meticulously tallied to determine the ultimate winners.
Detailed information about each winner can be found at https://siia.net/codie/2024-codie-education-technology-winners/.
2024 CODiE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY WINNERS
Best Administrative Solution
- AristotleK12, Sergeant Laboratories
- TimeClock Plus, TCP Software
Best AI Implementation in Ed Tech
- Writable, Writable
Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution
- YoungWonks, WONKSKNOW LLC
Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers
- Share My Lesson, American Federation of Teachers
Best College & Career Readiness Solution
- Virtual Internship Program, eDynamic Learning
Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution
- Nearpod, Nearpod
Best Digital Safety Solution
- GoGuardian Beacon, GoGuardian
Best Education Platform
- Nearpod, Nearpod
Best Education Professional Development Solution
- Lexia LETRS, Lexia
Best Educational Game
- Pathogen Patrol, PLTW + Tipping Point Media
Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administration
- DataGuard, ClassLink
Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution
- MobyMax, MobyMax
Best English Language Arts Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8
- Benchmark Advance, Benchmark Education Company
- Alef Platform, Alef Education
Best Evidence Management Solution
- eduCLIMBER by Renaissance, Renaissance
Best Formative Assessment Solution
- Pear Assessment, GoGuardian
Best Gamification in Learning
- Waggle, HMH
Best Learning Management System (LMS)
- Brightspace, D2L
Best Learning Recovery Tool
- Cignition K-12 Math & ELA High Dosage Virtual Tutoring, Cignition
Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 12
- enVision K-12 math series, Savvas Learning Company
Best Personalized Learning Solution
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
- Branching Minds, Branching Minds
Best PK/Early Childhood Learning Solution
- Imagine Math, Imagine Learning
Best PK-12 Virtual Learning Solution
- ClassLink Suite, ClassLink
Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grades 9 - 12
- Writable, HMH
Best Research and Development Database Solution
- Power to the People: Counterculture, Social Movements, and the Alternative Press, Nineteenth to Twenty-First Century, Gale, part of Cengage Group
Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12
- Pivot Interactives by Discovery Education, Discovery Education
Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8
- Twig Science, Imagine Learning
Best Science of Reading Foundational Skills Solution
- Foundations A-Z, Learning A-Z
Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution
- MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Solution for English Language Learners
- Raz-Plus ELL, Learning A-Z
Best Solution for Students with Special Needs
- RethinkEd Vizzle, RethinkEd
Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades K - 12
- ExploreLearning Gizmos, ExploreLearning
- MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution
- MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Virtual Lab
- Practice Anatomy Lab (PAL), Pearson
Best Virtual Learning Solution
- Writing A-Z, Learning A-Z
Best Wellness Platform for School Districts and Educational Communities
- RethinkEd Wellness Suite, RethinkEd
2024 CODiE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP WINNERS
Best Customer Experience in Ed Tech
- Branching Minds
Best Ed Tech Company to Watch
- Cignition
Best Student Experience
- Tutor.com
Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions
- Sirius Online and Sirius STAAR Assessment Bank & Test Builder
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Ed Tech
- Renaissance
Lifetime Achievement Award in Ed Tech
- Karen Billings
Most Influential Thought Leader in Ed Tech
- Bethlam Forsa
Most Innovative Ed Tech Company
- VitalSource
2024 Innovation Showcase powered by Cambium Learning Winners
Most Innovative Startup
- Qore Insights for their solution CEP (Classroom Education Plan)
Best Solution for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging
- Wonder Media for their solution Story Maker as 2024
Innovation Showcase
The SIIA Innovation Showcase, the Stepping Stone to the CODiE Awards, is a dynamic platform uniting entrepreneurs with industry leaders, experts, and visionaries. SIIA values the importance of Innovation Showcase, a time-honored tradition of providing a clear path to the premier education industry awards – The CODiEs. We celebrate innovators/startups >1M/year who have made a positive impact, demonstrated achievement, conducted groundbreaking research, and shown exemplary leadership within the specialized education industry.
Lifetime Achievement Award in Education Technology
The Lifetime Achievement Award in Education Technology, which celebrates individuals who have made significant long-term contributions to the education industry – and are renowned for their reputation, leadership, vision, mentorship, career success and philanthropy, was presented to Karen Billings, Principal of BillingsConnect.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the tech industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for leading innovation and achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is an umbrella association representing nearly 400 technology, data and media companies and associations globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA's divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company. This is accomplished through in-person and online business development opportunities, peer networking, corporate education, intellectual property protection and government relations. For more information, visit siia.net.
