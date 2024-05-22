SIIA Announces 2024 CODiE Award Winners for Education Technology

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) presented the winners of the 2024 CODiE Awards in Education Technology during a virtual ceremony on May 21, 2024. Now in its 39th year, the CODiE Awards honor products, services and solutions that are leading innovation in their respective categories.

The 2024 CODiE Awards honored 40 Education Technology products in 35 categories with an additional eight companies receiving recognition in the Education Technology Leadership categories. The SIIA Innovation Showcase, which recognizes innovators and startups with revenue of less than 1M in revenue, selected Qore Insights as the Most Innovative Startup for its Classroom Education Plan and Wonder Media as the best solution for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging for its Story Maker solution.

The Lifetime Achievement Award in Education Technology was presented to Karen Billings, Principal, BillingsConnect for her decades-long commitment to the education technology industry and her exceptional leadership in driving the growth of Ed Tech. This award celebrates an individual who made significant long-term contributions to the education industry – and are renowned for their reputation, leadership, vision, mentorship, career success and philanthropy.

"The winners of the 2024 Education Technology CODiE Awards represent the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in providing products and services that connect diverse learners with educational resources and instructors," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "We are thrilled to honor this year's recipients – the elite in their field – who offer solutions to crucial challenges in education today, ranging from accessibility and fairness to customized and adaptive learning experiences. Congratulations to all of this year's winners."

Recognized as the industry's sole peer-reviewed awards program, the SIIA CODiE Awards enlist educators and administrators to serve as judges in the initial round of evaluations for all nominees. Their meticulous scoring determines the finalists for the SIIA CODiE Awards, accounting for 80 percent of the overall assessment. Subsequently, SIIA members cast their votes on the finalist products, with scores from both rounds meticulously tallied to determine the ultimate winners.

Detailed information about each winner can be found at https://siia.net/codie/2024-codie-education-technology-winners/ .

2024 CODiE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY WINNERS

Best Administrative Solution

AristotleK12, Sergeant Laboratories

TimeClock Plus, TCP Software

Best AI Implementation in Ed Tech

Writable, Writable

Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution

YoungWonks, WONKSKNOW LLC

Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers

Share My Lesson, American Federation of Teachers

Best College & Career Readiness Solution

Virtual Internship Program, eDynamic Learning

Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution

Nearpod, Nearpod

Best Digital Safety Solution

GoGuardian Beacon, GoGuardian

Best Education Platform

Nearpod, Nearpod

Best Education Professional Development Solution

Lexia LETRS, Lexia

Best Educational Game

Pathogen Patrol, PLTW + Tipping Point Media

Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administration

DataGuard, ClassLink

Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution

MobyMax, MobyMax

Best English Language Arts Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8

Benchmark Advance, Benchmark Education Company

Alef Platform, Alef Education

Best Evidence Management Solution

eduCLIMBER by Renaissance, Renaissance

Best Formative Assessment Solution

Pear Assessment, GoGuardian

Best Gamification in Learning

Waggle, HMH

Best Learning Management System (LMS)

Brightspace, D2L

Best Learning Recovery Tool

Cignition K-12 Math & ELA High Dosage Virtual Tutoring, Cignition

Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 12

enVision K-12 math series, Savvas Learning Company

Best Personalized Learning Solution

uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Branching Minds, Branching Minds

Best PK/Early Childhood Learning Solution

Imagine Math, Imagine Learning

Best PK-12 Virtual Learning Solution

ClassLink Suite, ClassLink

Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grades 9 - 12

Writable, HMH

Best Research and Development Database Solution

Power to the People: Counterculture, Social Movements, and the Alternative Press, Nineteenth to Twenty-First Century, Gale, part of Cengage Group

Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12

Pivot Interactives by Discovery Education, Discovery Education

Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8

Twig Science, Imagine Learning

Best Science of Reading Foundational Skills Solution

Foundations A-Z, Learning A-Z

Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution

MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Solution for English Language Learners

Raz-Plus ELL, Learning A-Z

Best Solution for Students with Special Needs

RethinkEd Vizzle, RethinkEd

Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades K - 12

ExploreLearning Gizmos, ExploreLearning

MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution

MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Virtual Lab

Practice Anatomy Lab (PAL), Pearson

Best Virtual Learning Solution

Writing A-Z, Learning A-Z

Best Wellness Platform for School Districts and Educational Communities

RethinkEd Wellness Suite, RethinkEd

2024 CODiE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP WINNERS

Best Customer Experience in Ed Tech

Branching Minds

Best Ed Tech Company to Watch

Cignition

Best Student Experience

Tutor.com

Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions

Sirius Online and Sirius STAAR Assessment Bank & Test Builder

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Ed Tech

Renaissance

Lifetime Achievement Award in Ed Tech

Karen Billings

Most Influential Thought Leader in Ed Tech

Bethlam Forsa

Most Innovative Ed Tech Company

VitalSource

2024 Innovation Showcase powered by Cambium Learning Winners

Most Innovative Startup

Qore Insights for their solution CEP (Classroom Education Plan)

Best Solution for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging

Wonder Media for their solution Story Maker as 2024

Innovation Showcase

The SIIA Innovation Showcase, the Stepping Stone to the CODiE Awards, is a dynamic platform uniting entrepreneurs with industry leaders, experts, and visionaries. SIIA values the importance of Innovation Showcase, a time-honored tradition of providing a clear path to the premier education industry awards – The CODiEs. We celebrate innovators/startups >1M/year who have made a positive impact, demonstrated achievement, conducted groundbreaking research, and shown exemplary leadership within the specialized education industry.

Lifetime Achievement Award in Education Technology

The Lifetime Achievement Award in Education Technology, which celebrates individuals who have made significant long-term contributions to the education industry – and are renowned for their reputation, leadership, vision, mentorship, career success and philanthropy, was presented to Karen Billings, Principal of BillingsConnect.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the tech industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for leading innovation and achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is an umbrella association representing nearly 400 technology, data and media companies and associations globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA's divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company. This is accomplished through in-person and online business development opportunities, peer networking, corporate education, intellectual property protection and government relations. For more information, visit siia.net.

