SIIA Announces Education Technology Finalists for 2021 CODiE Awards

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 36th annual SIIA CODiE Awards, the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) announces the 152 education technology finalists. Finalists, selected by expert reviewers, represent the most innovative and impactful products from technology developers, online learning services and related technologies.

"The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in EdTech," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms. Congratulations to this year's finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience and importance of this important industry."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges for the first-round review of all nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Details about each finalist are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists

This year's program features 42 education technology categories, including three new categories developed in response to COVID-19.

Lead CODiE award sponsor, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will award $500 in AWS Promotional Credits for evaluating new AWS services and programs to finalists in the following categories.

Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators

Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in EdTech

Best Use of Emerging Technology for Learning

The category winner, announced June 23 during a virtual celebration in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, will receive an additional $2,000 in AWS Promotional Credits.

2021 CODiE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY FINALISTS

Best Administrative Solution

ClassLink Suite, ClassLink, Inc.

ClassLink, Inc. Formstack Platform , Formstack

, Formstack ManagedMethods, ManagedMethods

ManagedMethods RYCOR, Rycor Solutions Inc.

Best Advanced Mathematics Instructional Solution

Gizmos , ExploreLearning

, ExploreLearning IXL , IXL Learning

, IXL Learning Knewton Alta, Wiley

Best Advanced Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution

Beable Life-Ready Literacy System, Beable Education, Inc.

Beable Education, Inc. Nahla wa Nahil, TechKnowledge

Best Advanced Science Instructional Solution

STEMscopes™ NGSS 3D, Accelerate Learning

Accelerate Learning Gizmos , ExploreLearning

, ExploreLearning Connect for Anatomy & Physiology , McGraw-Hill

, McGraw-Hill Experience Chemistry™ , Savvas Learning Company

, Savvas Learning Company Knewton Alta, Wiley

Best Advanced Technology/ Engineering (STEM) Instructional Solution

WhiteBox Learning , Flinn Scientific

, Flinn Scientific uCertify COURSE, uCertify

Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution

STEMscopes™ Coding , Accelerate Learning

, Accelerate Learning CoderZ, Intelitek

Best Collaborative Learning Solution for Students

MobyMax , MobyMax

, MobyMax SMART Learning Suite, SMART Technologies ULC

Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers

Abre Community Engagement , Abre

, Abre ClassTag , ClassTag

, ClassTag Clerisy , iTutor.com

, iTutor.com Academic Module , Munetrix

, Munetrix SchoolStatus, SchoolStatus

Best College & Career Readiness Solution

Human eSources customer experience , Human eSources

, Human eSources Ferguson's Career Guidance Center, Infobase

Infobase uCertify COURSE , uCertify

, uCertify Wiley Efficient Learning , Wiley

, Wiley Xello, Xello

Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution

Gale In Context: For Educators , Gale, a part of Cengage Learning

, Gale, a part of Cengage Learning SymbolStix PRIME , n2y

, n2y uCertify CREATE, uCertify

Best Cross-Curricular Tool

MobyMax, MobyMax

MobyMax uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Best Data Management Solution

Brightspace, D2L

D2L eduCLIMBER, Illuminate Education

Illuminate Education Hoonuit , PowerSchool

, PowerSchool Schoolzilla, Renaissance Learning

Renaissance Learning SchoolStatus , SchoolStatus

, SchoolStatus EvaluationKIT by Watermark, Watermark

Best Education Platform for Adult Learning

Coding Dojo Learn Platform , Coding Dojo

, Coding Dojo Brightspace, D2L

D2L uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Best Education Platform for PK-20

ALEKS Math, McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill PAPER Educational Support System (ESS), PAPER

PAPER Tutor.com Learning Suite , Tutor.com

, Tutor.com uCertify LEARN , uCertify

, uCertify Knewton Alta, Wiley

Best Educational Game

OtherWordly , IDEA Games

, IDEA Games ST Math, MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Elective Curriculum Solution

eDynamic Learning Elective Courseware, eDynamic Learning

eDynamic Learning uCertify COURSE , uCertify

, uCertify zyBooks, Wiley

Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators

Abre Community Engagement , Abre

, Abre Ask2Learn , Ask2Learn

, Ask2Learn ClassTag, ClassTag

ClassTag EnGauge , Degree Analytics

, Degree Analytics Scaffold , K16 Solutions

, K16 Solutions MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution

BlueStreak Math, BlueStreak Education, Inc

BlueStreak Education, Inc CurrikiStudio , Curriki

, Curriki Landing Zone, InnovateEDU

InnovateEDU MobyMax , MobyMax

, MobyMax Muzology's Music-Based Learning Digital Platform , Muzology

, Muzology StrongMind Hybrid Courses, StrongMind

Best Formative Assessment Solution

i-Ready , Curriculum Associates, Inc.

, Curriculum Associates, Inc. GoReact, GoReact

GoReact Instructure Assessment Solutions - MasteryConnect & Certica , Instructure

, Instructure ThinkUp! Standards Mastery System , Mentoring Minds

, Mentoring Minds MobyMax , MobyMax

, MobyMax Connected Quizzing, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US

Best Foundational English Language Arts Instructional Solution

HMH Into Reading Connected Teaching and Learning , Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Imagine Language & Literacy , Imagine Learning

, Imagine Learning IXL, IXL Learning

IXL Learning ThinkUp! Standards Mastery System, Mentoring Minds

Mentoring Minds National Geographic Panorama: Reading Through the Lens of Social Studies, National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage

National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage Rosen LevelUp, Rosen Digital

Rosen Digital SplashLearn, SplashLearn

Best Foundational Mathematics Instructional Solution

The Alef Platform, Alef Education

Alef Education BlueStreak Math , BlueStreak Education, Inc

, BlueStreak Education, Inc CK-12 Interactive Middle School Mathematics, CK-12 Foundation

CK-12 Foundation FEV Tutor - Live 1:1 Online Tutoring, FEV Tutor

FEV Tutor ALEKS Math, McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill ST Math , MIND Research Institute

, MIND Research Institute MobyMax , MobyMax

, MobyMax MAP Accelerator, NWEA

NWEA MathemaTIC, Vretta Inc.

Best Foundational Science Instructional Solution

STEMscopes™ NGSS 3D , Accelerate Learning

, Accelerate Learning Science4Us, ExploreLearning

ExploreLearning Science A-Z, Learning A-Z

Learning A-Z MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Foundational Technology/ Engineering (STEM) Instructional Solution

Science A-Z , Learning A-Z

, Learning A-Z MobyMax, MobyMax

MobyMax SAE International's A World In Motion® (AWIM®), SAE International

Best Gamification in Learning

Waggle, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Imagine Math Facts , Imagine Learning

, Imagine Learning L3 SKILLS , n2y

, n2y SplashLearn, SplashLearn

Best Learning Management (LMS) Solution

NEO, Cypher Learning

Cypher Learning Brightspace, D2L

D2L Schoology Learning, PowerSchool

Best Library Reference or Educational Database

Women's Studies Archive: Voice & Vision , Gale, a part of Cengage Learning

, Gale, a part of Cengage Learning Learning Explorer, Lesson Planet

Lesson Planet Nexis Uni, LexisNexis / RELX Group

Best PreK / Early Childhood Learning Solution

Gale Presents: Miss Humblebee's Academy , Gale, a part of Cengage Learning

, Gale, a part of Cengage Learning MobyMax, MobyMax

MobyMax Ready to Learn with Bouncy , Ripple Effects, Inc.

, Ripple Effects, Inc. Three Cheers for Pre-K, Savvas Learning Company

Best Professional Learning Solution for Educators

Personalized Intelligent PD for Teachers powered by 2gnoMe , 2gno.me

, 2gno.me Brightspace , D2L

, D2L HMH Online Professional Learning , Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ELTeach 3.0, National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage

Best Scholastic Esports Solution K-20

Healthy Player One, Healthy Software Company

Healthy Software Company NASEF - North America Scholastic Esports Federation, Worldwide Scholastic Esports Foundation

Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution

ABC-CLIO Databases and Educator Support Site , ABC-CLIO

, ABC-CLIO Britannica LaunchPacks: Social Studies , Encyclopaedia Britannica

, Encyclopaedia Britannica National Geographic Human Geography A Spatial Perspective Advanced Placement Edition, National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage

National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage National Geographic World History Voyages of Exploration , National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage

, National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage US History Interactive ©2022 / World History Interactive ©2022, Savvas Learning Company

Best Solution for English as a Second Language

T he Alef Platform , Alef Education

, Alef Education Raz-Plus ELL Edition , Learning A-Z

, Learning A-Z Rosetta Stone English , Lexia Learning Systems, Inc.

, Lexia Learning Systems, Inc. MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Solution for Students with Special Needs

Brightspace , D2L

, D2L MobyMax , MobyMax

, MobyMax Unique Learning System, n2y

n2y Otsimo Special Education, Otsimo

Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution

MobyMax , MobyMax

, MobyMax Positivity, n2y

n2y Reading Plus, Reading Plus

Reading Plus Rethink Ed Social and Emotional Learning and Mental Health, Rethink Ed

Best Summative Assessment Solution

AEFIS , AEFIS

, AEFIS MobyMax, MobyMax

MobyMax uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Best Tool for Student Creation or Expression

LumieLabs, Encyclopedia Britannica

Encyclopedia Britannica WURRLYedu, WURRLYedu

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in EdTech

VirtualAdvisor, CampusLogic

CampusLogic Teacher's Assistant and Flexi the Student Tutor, CK-12 Foundation

CK-12 Foundation Video L10N, HapYak

HapYak Amira Learning, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Best Use of Emerging Technology for Learning

The Alef Platform, Alef Education

Alef Education MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Virtual Lab

Gizmos , ExploreLearning

, ExploreLearning The Practice Labs Virtual Lab Environment , Practice Labs Systems Limited

, Practice Labs Systems Limited uCertify LAB , uCertify

, uCertify vSim for Nursing, Wolters Kluwer

Best Virtual Learning Solution

Edgenuity Instructional Services, Edgenuity Inc.

Edgenuity Inc. FEV Tutor - Live 1:1 Online Tutoring , FEV Tutor

, FEV Tutor Canvas Learning Management Platform, Instructure

Instructure The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution , Learning Ally

, Learning Ally Connect for Anatomy & Physiology, McGraw-Hill

McGraw-Hill uCertify LEARN , uCertify

, uCertify Lippincott® CoursePoint+, Wolters Kluwer

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

