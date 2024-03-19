SIIA Announces Innovation Showcase Powered by Cambium Learning 2024 Finalists!

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) is pleased to reveal the finalists for the Innovation Showcase 2024, powered by Cambium Learning. This year, ten promising education technology companies have been recognized for their positive impact on teaching and learning, marking a significant milestone in educational innovation.

SIIA's 2024 CODiE Awards

The SIIA Innovation Showcase, known as the Stepping Stone to the CODiE Awards, stands as a dynamic platform that unites entrepreneurs with industry leaders, experts, and visionaries. It is a time-honored tradition that provides a clear path to the premier education industry awards – The CODiEs.

"The Innovation Showcase powered by Cambium Learning mentors and celebrates innovators/startups earning less than $1M/year who have made a positive impact, demonstrated achievement, conducted groundbreaking research, and shown exemplary leadership within the specialized education industry," said Sonya Roccia, Vice President, CODiE Awards. "The 2024 Finalists represent some of the best and brightest entrepreneurs in the industry."

As the voice of Education Technology, SIIA connects those who drive the global economy, shape financial networks, and foster educational connections. Cambium Learning Group, a scaled leader in K-12 education, partners with SIIA to amplify these voices through the SIIA CODiE Awards. Our shared commitment extends to recognizing and applauding those pushing the industry forward which naturally includes The SIIA Innovation Showcase powered by Cambium Learning, the Stepping Stone to the CODiES.

The significant impact of the Cambium community in the K-12 education ecosystem outlines a clear course forward for deeper and broader support and an authentic approach that embodies our shared commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) initiatives.

"In conjunction with our purpose of helping all teachers and students feel seen, valued, and supported, Cambium focuses on the intersection of education's greatest needs and the greatest opportunities to make an impact on those needs through technology," said John Jorgenson, CMO of Cambium Learning. "To make that kind of impact, we are committed to innovation and diversity and equity. This year's Innovation Showcase finalists embody qualities that are sure to help lead the way forward and we are proud to play a part in highlighting their efforts."

The two categories awarded are "Most Innovative Start-Up" and "Best Solution for DEIB".

The Finalists for the 2024 Innovation Showcase powered by Cambium Learning are:

Aauti School http://aautischool.com/

Bearapy Bookshelf www.bearapybookshelf.com

Cascade Reading https://cascadereading.com/

Got Feedback http://www.gotfeedback.com

iGloovy https://igloovy.com

imagiLabs https://imagilabs.com/

Qore Insights https://qoreinsights.com/

Strived https://strived.io/

Wonder Media Story Maker http://www.wonder.media

YaizY https://yaizy.io/

These companies represent the next wave of pioneers in the education technology sector, embodying innovation and excellence. The winner of the Innovation Showcase powered by Cambium Learning will be announced during the live, virtual CODiE Awards Winner Celebration at 2pm EST on May 21, 2024.

For more information about the CODiE Awards and the Innovation Showcase, visit https://siia.net/codie/innovation/

About SIIA

SIIA is an umbrella association representing 500+ technology, data and media companies globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA's divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company. This is accomplished through in-person and online business development opportunities, peer networking, corporate education, intellectual property protection and government relations. For more information, visit siia.net.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 educators and students. With an intentional collection of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader, helping millions of educators and students feel more seen, valued, and supported every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia®, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

For media and sponsorship inquiries, please contact:

Sonya Roccia, VP, Awards & Events

SIIA

[email protected]

SOURCE The Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)