SIIA Announces New Advisors to Board of Directors

Self-Insurance Institute of America welcomes new advisors to help guide the association through future growth

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Self-Insurance Institute of America (SIIA) announced today the introduction of new members to its Board of Directors and chairpersons of selected Committees. These new advisors will add their collective skills and expertise to provide guidance and direction to the associations leadership team as it continues its continued growth and development.

Joining the Board are Dr. Stacy Borans, (Founder & Chief Medical Officer, Advanced Medical Strategies), Mark Combs, (President & CEO, Self-Insured Reporting), Matt Kirk (President, The Benecon Group) and Adam Russo (CEO, The Phia Group). This group rounds out SIIA's Board of Directors which includes current members Shaun Peterson (VP, Stop Loss, Voya Financial), Amy Gasparro (Chief Operating Officer, Valenz) and Deborah Hodges (President & CEO, Health Plans, Inc.) and is led by the Chair of the Board Elizabeth Midtlien (Vice President, Emerging Markets, AmeriHealth Administrators) and Chairman elect John Capasso (President & CEO, Captive Planning Associates).

"We are very happy to welcome this group of talented, experienced leaders to advise our Association through future phases of growth," said Mike Ferguson, President & CEO of SIIA. "Their expertise, when added to that of current Board members, spans a breadth of industry niches that will provide unique perspectives and insights that will strengthen SIIAs reputation and the place where the business of self-insurance gets done."

Additionally, SIIA announced the appointment of Chairpersons for the following volunteer-based committees:

Captive Insurance Committee

Jeff Fitzgerald, Vice President of Employee Benefits

Innovative Captive Solutions

Future Leaders Committee

Erin Duffy, Director of Business Development

Imagine360

Price Transparency Committee

Christine Cooper, CEO

aequum, LLC

About SIIA

The Self-Insurance Institute of America is a national association whose members provide products and services that support the self-insurance marketplace. SIIA is committed to advocating for employers right to self-insure by engaging with policymakers at the federal and state level and works to build the self-insured community through education, networking, and mentoring programs. Visit www.siia.org for more information.

