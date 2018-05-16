SiiLA Brasil - Market Overview 1Q18

SAO PAULO, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thursday (May 17, 2018), SiiLA Brasil CEO, Giancarlo Nicastro, will present live data and trends from the São Paulo High Standard Office market in Brazil.

The conference call will be simultaneously transmitted via webcast.
Participants should dial approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference calls.

Live Webinar
Date: 05/17/18 | 11am
Phones: 11-3127-4971 | 11-3728-5971 | 1-516-3001066
Password: SiiLA
Webcast: http://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=c3b71dce-5d80-4f3a-9c0f-923908b4f117

Main topics include São Paulo´s office analysis of:
- New Supply Analysis
- New Supply x Net Absorption x EMBI-BR
- New Supply x Net Absorption x Vacancy
- Structural Vacancy
- Monthly Rent Analysis

More information:
+55 11 3046-9595
contato@siila.com.br

 

