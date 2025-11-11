SiiPet Launches 2025 Black Friday Campaign Featuring LitterLens, the World's First AI-Powered Pet Health Monitor at Its Lowest Price of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet tech brand SiiPet announced the official launch of its 2025 Black Friday campaign, spotlighting LitterLens, the world's first AI-powered pet health monitor designed specifically for feline litter box behavior, helping cat owners detect early signs of illness and care for their pets with confidence. Combining innovative hardware with an advanced AI subscription service, the brand promotes a new standard of "Earlier detection, Longer companionship, and Less worry" for cat parents worldwide.

SiiPet LitterLens

Recent research indicates that over 30% of cats living in the United States are affected by preventable conditions such as urinary tract infections, kidney diseases, and digestive disorders. However, these conditions often show early warning signs through subtle changes in litter box behavior, such as increased urination frequency, changes in stool shape, or avoidance of the litter box. Because cats cannot express discomfort directly and owners seldom notice such small behavioral shifts. Missing these early signs not only leads to costly medical treatments but can also result in prolonged pain or even death for cats. By turning these small behavioral shifts into actionable insights, LitterLens helps cat owners translate uncertainty into clear, data-driven awareness.

During the Black Friday period, customers can purchase LitterLens for $99 USD, saving $50 off the regular retail price. The offer also bundles with the brand's top-tier AI service plan, providing the most comprehensive feline health management experience yet. Powered by precise AI recognition, LitterLens can identify and track each cat in multi-pet households by monitoring their individual litter box habits, automatically recording detailed videos, photos, and activity charts.

All purchases include two months of complimentary Pro+ service, which offers:

AI behavior analysis that detects abnormal litter box usage frequency, duration, unhealthy stool patterns and sends real-time alerts

that detects abnormal litter box usage frequency, duration, unhealthy stool patterns and sends real-time alerts Cloud-based data storage for up to one month of litter activity videos and photos, enabling convenient record tracking for veterinary reference

for up to one month of litter activity videos and photos, enabling convenient record tracking for veterinary reference Long-term trend insights, including monthly health reports and comparative analytics to identify subtle behavioral shifts over time

Compatible with both open and enclosed litter boxes, including the most Self-Cleaning Litter Box, LitterLens allows pet owners to upgrade their existing setup effortlessly. Users can also share device access with family or friends to monitor pet health together, creating a connected, caring community around every feline companion.

"At SiiPet, our mission is to make pet care more scientific, enduring, and worry-free," said Brian Fu, founder of SiiPet. "We hope this Black Friday campaign allows more families to experience how technology can transform the way we understand and care for our pets."

For more information about SiiPet's 2025 Black Friday campaign, please visit the official website or Amazon shop

SOURCE SiiPet