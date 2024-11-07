Siit Launches with $5M Seed Round to Reinvent IT Service Desk

Leading companies like Ramp, Qonto, Swile, and Gorgias rely on Siit to streamline employee support and automate workflows using advanced AI

PARIS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siit today is officially launching its AI-powered Service Desk solution for IT and internal operations teams. Along with the product debut, Siit announced it has raised $5M in a Seed round led by StageOne Ventures and Seventure Partners. This funding will accelerate product development, expand market presence, and fuel Siit's ambitious growth plans.

The Disconnect Between Service Desks and Employee Needs

Traditional service desks have gained a reputation for being rigid, complex, and disconnected from other tools. This disconnect is evident in the common frustration employees experience when seeking help, only to be met with the dreaded response, "Did you create a ticket?"

According to Forrester, while 66% of employees contact the service desk at least twice a year, a third avoid it altogether due to various frustrations . Even more concerning, only 47% of employees feel that service desks adequately support their remote work experience.

Introducing Siit: AI for Modern Service Desks

Siit is a cutting-edge internal service management platform that leverages advanced AI technology to revolutionize employee support and streamline operations. At its core, Siit utilizes large language models to automate routine tasks and assist employees efficiently. The platform seamlessly integrates with popular communication tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams, featuring an intelligent "invisible" ticketing system that simplifies request submissions and management. Siit's robust workflow automation capabilities extend to crucial processes such as onboarding, offboarding, and internal approvals.

Siit also incorporates a sophisticated knowledge management system, employing natural language processing to provide quick, accurate responses to employee queries. With its multi-source integration capabilities, comprehensive data analytics, and customizable dashboards, Siit offers organizations deep insights into employee behavior and support trends.

Siit leverages the power of AI to transform how businesses handle everything from requests and change management to incidents and asset tracking. Unlike legacy players that struggle to adapt by tacking on expensive add-ons, Siit is purpose-built to deliver a seamless, future-ready solution. Competing directly with industry giants like Jira Service Management and Freshservice, Siit empowers organizations to streamline operations without the burden of complexity or hidden costs, delivering innovation at a fraction of the price.

"Traditional service desks have long been a source of frustration for employees, with rigid processes and disconnected tools that lead to inefficiencies and lost productivity," said Chalom Malka, co-founder & CEO of Siit. "At Siit, we've reimagined the service desk from the ground up, leveraging cutting-edge AI and seamless integrations to transform what has traditionally been a pain point into a powerful driver of productivity and employee satisfaction. Our platform represents a significant shift in internal operations, empowering organizations to create intuitive, efficient support experiences that meet the demands of the modern workplace. We're not just solving tickets – we're revolutionizing how businesses approach employee support and paving the way for a more productive, engaged workforce."

Investor Support & Vision

With this funding, Siit plans to enhance its platform's AI capabilities, expanding its presence in the ITSM (IT Service Management) space. Additionally, the company will focus on strengthening its team by hiring top talent in engineering and go-to-market roles, positioning itself for accelerated growth and innovation.

"Two key factors in our investment in Siit Firstly, the startup demonstrated exceptional founder-market fit, with the team's experience as early employees in Aircall providing them with deep expertise and experience in the SME/SMB landscape," Aviad Ben-Laish Principal at StageOne Ventures. "This alignment between the founders' backgrounds and the market they're targeting instills confidence in their ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities. Secondly, Siit's focus aligns perfectly with the growth of digital native organizations which provide support to their employees via instant messaging tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams for day-to-day operations, Siit's solutions are well-positioned to address the evolving needs of modern workplaces."

"Siit has cracked employee support with their intelligence to adapt processes to an issue still untouched," said Guillaume Echaudemaison, Senior Associate at Seventure Partners "We've been impressed by their remarkable quality of execution and are excited to support their growth as they disrupt the market."

Customer Traction

Siit has established itself as a top choice for enterprises of all sizes seeking scalable, user-friendly service desk solutions, with a growing client base that includes leading companies like Ramp, Qonto, Swile, and Gorgias.

Co-founders Anthony Tobelaim (CPO) and Dimitri Cabete Jorge (CTO) have leveraged their experience at Aircall to reinvent the internal ticketing industry by developing a powerful platform that serves SMBs, startups, scaleups, and is now being adopted by enterprise companies.

About Siit

Siit is a leading AI-powered Service Desk solution for IT and internal operations teams. The platform harnesses advanced AI technology to revolutionize employee support and streamline operations. For more information, please visit https://www.siit.io/

About Seventure Partners

Seventure Partners is a long-term equity investor who actively supports innovative companies aiming at generating positive impacts on People, Society, Sustainability and the Planet.

With ~€1b net commitments under management as of the end of 2023, Seventure is a leading venture capital firm in Europe investing since 1997 in innovative businesses with high growth potential in two main fields: (i) Life Sciences (biotechnology, health & digital health, nutrition, foodtech, blue economy, aquaculture, animal & agriculture, sport & wellness) with a particular focus on the microbiome, across Europe, Israel, Asia and North America, and (ii) Digital Technologies (Fintech, Retailtech, Cybersecurity, etc.) in Europe, mainly France and Germany.

Seventure's investments can range between €500k-€10m per round, or up to €20m per company, to support the development of companies from creation (seed and first round), to development capital financing rounds (venture, growth, pre-IPO and IPO).

SOURCE Siit