Sika Adds Packaging and Production Lines in Chattanooga, TN, to Meet Growing Demand for Concrete Reinforcing Fibers

News provided by

Sika Corporation

24 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

LYNDHURST, N.J., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new packaging and extrusion line located at the SikaFiber® plant in Chattanooga, TN, will yield an increase of up to 4 million pounds of the capacity of concrete reinforcing fibers. Sika's investment in this facility emphasizes the commitment to our customers and the Chattanooga facility to ensure timely production and meet the demanding needs of the growing market.

The new extrusion line is approximately 30% more energy efficient than existing lines through higher output and lower energy, reducing the CO2 footprint and further strengthening Sika's commitment to sustainability. New features include:

  • State-of-the-art controllers
  • Energy-efficient motors
  • Automatic temperature controls
  • Complete insulated ovens with direct air passage

In addition, the new lines have advanced safety features to ensure employee safety. New features include a completely enclosed guarding system around godet rolls with safety interlocks, thread guide rolls for easy machine startup, which prevents access to pinch points, featuring two-hand safety switch system for the oven system, and quench tank improvements that improve ergonomics on thread-up. Enhancing these systems furthers Sika's mission to make certain our employees remain safe and further strengthens our commitment to safety for all employees.

Sika continues to search for alternative concrete reinforcement solutions that are safe, effective, sustainable, and promote long-term durability. By using SikaFiber® to replace traditional steel reinforcement, we can collectively lower our carbon footprint. SikaFiber® includes other benefits such as concrete toughness, three-dimensional reinforcement, and lifetime protection from corrosion and corrosion spalling.

For more information, visit usa.sika.com.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,500 employees generated annual sales of CHF 10.49 billion in 2022.

SOURCE Sika Corporation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.