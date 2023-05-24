Sika Adds Packaging and Production Lines in Chattanooga, TN, to Meet Growing Demand for Concrete Reinforcing Fibers

The new extrusion line is approximately 30% more energy efficient than existing lines through higher output and lower energy, reducing the CO2 footprint and further strengthening Sika's commitment to sustainability. New features include:

State-of-the-art controllers

Energy-efficient motors

Automatic temperature controls

Complete insulated ovens with direct air passage

In addition, the new lines have advanced safety features to ensure employee safety. New features include a completely enclosed guarding system around godet rolls with safety interlocks, thread guide rolls for easy machine startup, which prevents access to pinch points, featuring two-hand safety switch system for the oven system, and quench tank improvements that improve ergonomics on thread-up. Enhancing these systems furthers Sika's mission to make certain our employees remain safe and further strengthens our commitment to safety for all employees.

Sika continues to search for alternative concrete reinforcement solutions that are safe, effective, sustainable, and promote long-term durability. By using SikaFiber® to replace traditional steel reinforcement, we can collectively lower our carbon footprint. SikaFiber® includes other benefits such as concrete toughness, three-dimensional reinforcement, and lifetime protection from corrosion and corrosion spalling.

For more information, visit usa.sika.com.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,500 employees generated annual sales of CHF 10.49 billion in 2022.

SOURCE Sika Corporation