Sika Corporation Announces Partnership With CiDRA Concrete Systems At NRMCA ConcreteWorks 2019

LYNDHURST, N.J., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sika Corporation and CiDRA Concrete Systems have partnered together to bring Ready Mix customers SMARThatch™ technology, featuring AIRtrac™ Mobile.

SMARThatch™ technology, featuring AIRtrac™ Mobile, is an innovative concrete quality control solution with real-time air, temperature, volume-in-the drum (coming in October), revolution counter and hydraulic pressure slump correlation (coming in December). This information is available on an in-cab display and cloud-based dashboard. It allows Ready Mix producers using mixer trucks to reduce rejected loads, improve quality and consistency, save time and understand how much concrete they are bringing back from a job.

Scott Anderson, President, CiDRA Concrete Systems, says, "SMARThatch™ is an innovative technology changing the way ready mix producers run their operation. Real-time information allows quality control teams to expand their coverage, catch problems early and adjust loads on the fly. We are excited about our partnership with Sika and will continue to invest in system capabilities."

"Customers can now have 'real-time' air measurement from batch plant to job site," says Tom Strittmatter, Vice President of Concrete, Sika Corporation. "This technology also offers many financial and operational benefits from reducing rejected loads, to providing continuous measurement of the entire load vs. a sample size using traditional manual test methods."

To learn more about this technology at NRMCA ConcreteWorks, Doug Loose, with CiDRA Concrete Systems, will be sharing a presentation titled, Real-Time Concrete Quality Measurement from Batch Plant to Job Site.

Details for this presentation:

Date: Monday, October 7, 2019

Venue: Technology Track, Part 1

Time: 11:00 – 11:30

If you will be attending the event, please visit CiDRA at booth #633 and Sika Corporation at booth #611 to meet the SMARThatch™ team and discuss the AIRtrac™ solutions.

