Sika Corporation Introduces Growing Team and Cutting-Edge Technology of 3D Concrete Printing

LYNDHURST, N.J., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the latest addition to the Concrete family, 3D Concrete Printing Technology.

Sika's high-level technology and expertise of 3D concrete printing is revolutionizing the concrete market. Sika has developed a multi-component system for 3D concrete printing including material supply, mixing technology, patented print head, printer system and software control. With close collaboration between the customer and Sika, the right material for the printing solution is determined resulting in a high-quality 3D cementitious print.

Lyndsay Castle, Sika Marketing Coordinator Noah Callantine, Sika Process Engineer Kyle Loyd, Sika Executive Vice President - Concrete and Waterproofing

Sika Corporation is further pleased to announce the addition of two key members to its 3D Concrete Printing team. Under the leadership of Kyle Loyd (Executive Vice President – Concrete & Waterproofing), we have added Lyndsay Castle (Marketing Coordinator) to manage sales and marketing activities and Noah Callantine (Process Engineer) to manage all field service activities and process improvements. Sika is excited to further improve and advance our 3D concrete printing technology with the focused efforts of Lyndsay and Noah. The addition of these key resources to the team will help support the efforts of Sika's first technology adopter, Pikus3D LLC, located in West Jordan, Utah, who is delivering the finished product of this new and exciting technology to the US market.

For all inquiries regarding Sika's 3D Concrete Printing, please contact Lyndsay Castle at [email protected] or please visit usa.sika.com.

About Sika Corporation

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Sika employs more than 25,000 people globally with more than 2,000 employees in the United States.

