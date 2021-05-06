Sika Corporation Introduces Its Merging Decorative Concrete Family, SikaColor®

LYNDHURST, N.J., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sika joins its two acquisitions, Sika® Butterfield Color® and Sika® Scofield®

Sika Corporation is proud to announce the merge of Sika Butterfield Color® and Sika® Scofield® to create a harmonized line of Decorative Concrete products known as SikaColor®, SikaCem®, and SikaStamp®. Sika Corporation offers a complete line of engineered decorative concrete coloring, texturing, refurbishment, and performance systems from the two industry-leading brands: Butterfield Color®, the contractor's choice; and Scofield®, the most specified brand of architectural concrete color. Together, these highly reputable brands bridge the gap between functionality and aesthetics, allowing architects, specifiers, contractors, and homeowners to achieve both performance goals and design intent.

Sika Corporation is confident the merge of the two acquisitions will continue to accelerate Sika's growth by bringing the most comprehensive range of solutions for concrete contractors, establishing Sika as the clear market leader in this fast-growing industry.

Decorative Concrete remains the ideal solution for new construction and renovation in both commercial and residential developments, museums, educational facilities, parks, public areas, retail, restaurants, streetscapes, theme parks, and green space projects.

Joining of these two acquisitions will produce a complete range of color solution products that are highly regarded and widely specified. This includes:

Antiquing & Release Agents

Architectural Formliners

Color Hardener

Concrete Admixtures

Concrete Overlay

Countertop Mix

Cures & Seals

Integral Color

Patterns & Textures

Polished Concrete

Protection

Stains & Dyes

For more information regarding SikaColor®, please visit usa.sika.com.

About Sika Corporation

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Sika employs more than 25,000 people globally with more than 2,000 employees in the United States.

