Sika Corporation Releases Its Self-Etching Solid Concrete Stain Designed for All Skill Levels

LYNDHURST, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sika Corporation releases a reactive siloxane modified acrylic concrete stain.

Sika Corporation is proud to release SikaColor®-400 Opaque, a reactive acrylic solid color concrete stain that provides excellent physical properties intended to stain concrete or cement-based material. With its unique ability to etch concrete surfaces, it simply requires the concrete surface to be clean, dry, and free of foreign contaminates. Eliminating the need for acid etching and preventing potential runoff of hydrochloric acid into soil and drainage systems. During application, SikaColor®-400 Opaque etches the surface of concrete substrates, allowing the stain to penetrate the substrate, resulting in superior adhesion and lessen the potential for delamination.

Advantages of SikaColor®-400 Opaque include:

Solid color reactive concrete stain

Excellent UV resistance

Low VOC-content, low odor

Low sheen

Soap and water clean up

Moisture tolerant

Good de-icing salt resistance

Water vapor permeable

"SikaColor®-400 Opaque represents Sika Corporation's continuous investment in innovation and new technology leading the Decorative Concrete Marketplace," says Adam Jordan, Vice President of Decorative Concrete for Sika Corporation. "Ease of surface preparation, mixing, and application will make Opaque the go-to product for both the hardscape professional and the do-it-yourself individual to beautify while protecting existing concrete surfaces."

Applications of SikaColor®-400 Opaque include:

Uncolored, integrally colored, and stamped concrete surfaces

Residential driveways, patios, porches, garage floors, retaining walls, and sidewalks

Commercial hardscapes, walkways, vestibules, stairways, and entryways

For all inquiries regarding SikaColor®-400 Opaque, please contact Amanda Hanneke at [email protected] or please visit usa.sika.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Hanneke | Digital Marketing Coordinator

Mobile: 1-314-677-4998|E-mail: [email protected]

About Sika Corporation

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Sika employs more than 25,000 people globally with more than 2,000 employees in the United States.

SOURCE Sika Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sikaautomotive.com

