Sikhs Announce Plans for Referendum to Secede State of Punjab from India

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sikhs for Justice" (SFJ) – An international advocacy group (www.sikhsforjustice.org) is holding a press conference from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Bloomberg Room followed by a reception from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Truman Lounge at the National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20045

*The Sikh community will hold an unofficial and non-binding referendum in November 2020 to secede the state of Punjab from India.

*A report will be released on " The Sikhs Right of Self Determination under International Law " prepared by Global Diligence, an International Human Rights Compliance Firm.

*Sikhs for Justice is instituting its Global Headquarters in Washington, D.C. to coordinate the Punjab Independence Referendum.

Why there will be an Independence Referendum:

*Sikhs have been denied separate religious identity in Explanation II of the Article 25(b) of the Constitution of India which labels "Sikhs" as "Hindus".

*Sikhs have been subjected to Genocide:

-June 1984, the government of India conducted Operation Blue Star, during which the Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) was attacked by the Indian Army resulting in the desecration and destruction of the Sri Akal Takhat Sahib and massacre of thousands of pilgrims.

-November 1984, Sikhs were subjected to genocidal attacks throughout India during which over 30,000 were killed, thousands of Sikh women were raped, Sikh places of worship were burned and over 300,000 were displaced.

-1984-1998, more than 150,000 Sikhs were extrajudicially killed with complete impunity by Indian security forces under the pretense of 'counterinsurgency'.

*Economic and natural resources of Punjab have been illegally usurped and given to other states by the Government of India, resulting in an agricultural and farming catastrophe in Punjab. During the past two decades over 60,000 farmers of Punjab have committed suicide due to the paucity of water - - the farmers could not grow enough crops to pay back their loans.

