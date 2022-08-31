Sikich Earns 2022/2023 Inner Circle Award from Microsoft

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional services firm Sikich was named to Microsoft Dynamics' 2022/2023 Inner Circle. Each year, Microsoft recognizes the top business applications partners from around the world based on sales achievements and innovation. This is the fourth time Sikich has been named to the Inner Circle, a recognition that places the firm in the top 1% of all Microsoft Business Applications partners globally.

"Sikich is proud to be named to Microsoft's Inner Circle again," said Jim Drumm, leader of Sikich's technology practice. "This recognition highlights not only our longstanding relationship with Microsoft, but also our commitment to our clients to help them improve performance and achieve business objectives through the use of Microsoft Dynamics solutions."

Sikich was named to the 2022/2023 Inner Circle because of the firm's experience and expertise with Microsoft Dynamics 365, as well as its established position as a thought leader in digital transformation and emerging technologies. Inner Circle members perform to a high standard of excellence by delivering disruptive, innovative solutions, such as Sikich's HEADSTARTSM implementation process. The HEADSTART process capitalizes on Sikich's decades of industry expertise, allowing customers to deploy pre-configured, industry-specific solutions to speed implementation and maximize value.

Sikich's national technology consultancy helps companies across industries – including health care, finance, manufacturing, distribution, and professional services – improve productivity and performance with innovative digital strategies and technology solutions. Sikich is a leader in digital transformation , which includes cloud and emerging technologies, and has one of the deepest, most diverse solution portfolios in the middle market. Sikich's solutions include business applications and workplace productivity, security and compliance, managed services, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and robotic process automation.

"We are proud to recognize a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer's digital transformation through the digital innovations from Microsoft Business Applications," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. "Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize Sikich for its achievement and membership of the 2022/2023 Inner Circle."

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,400 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

