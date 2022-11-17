Sikich Expands in Chicago and India with Acquisition of Accelerated Growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Accelerated Growth, an accounting, finance and technology consulting firm based in Chicago.

"This expansion gives us a platform to continue to grow our outsourced accounting and international operations," said Chris Geier, CEO of Sikich. "Adding the Accelerated Growth team strengthens our firm's capabilities and enhances the foundation for us to scale our service offerings to our clients."

Accelerated Growth has worked with more than 300 entrepreneurial organizations to optimize and execute their accounting, finance and technology infrastructure. The firm's clients are in various stages of growth – from startup, to middle market, to the venture divisions of Fortune 500 companies.

"Joining Sikich will provide our team with unmatched opportunities for growth and learning," said Bobby Achettu, founder and CEO of Accelerated Growth. "The partnership also gives our clients access to a highly talented group of technology-enabled experts who can support them as their needs evolve. The culture, leadership team and overall organizational growth mindset at Sikich is completely aligned with ours."

Approximately 120 Accelerated Growth employees will join Sikich, including 50 in the U.S. and 70 in India. The team will join Sikich's downtown Chicago office and will retain its offices in Bangalore and Ahmedabad. The transaction is scheduled to close on November 30.

