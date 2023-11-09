Sikich Expands in Northeast Ohio with Acquisition of Thornhill Financial

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire the operating assets of Thornhill Financial, LLC, a Cleveland-based accounting firm that provides tax, audit and financial advisory services.

"Northeast Ohio is a priority market for Sikich and I'm excited to continue our investment in this geography with the addition of the Thornhill Financial team," said Jason Tuma, Northeast Ohio market expansion leader at Sikich. "We're proud of our reputation as one of the top professional services firms in the country. The Thornhill team will build upon our capabilities and allow us to continue to bring first-class services and financial strategies to our clients."

Thornhill Financial provides tax, audit and advisory services to companies across industries, including manufacturing, construction, and private equity. Offerings include both individual and business tax planning and compliance, employee benefit plan audits, restructuring, cash flow planning, estate planning and more. The firm also specializes in supporting high net worth clients.

"Sikich's range of services and resources will bring immeasurable value to both our clients and our employees," said Kurt Walcutt, a partner at Thornhill Financial. "Our priority has always been to put our people first and bring unparalleled expertise and top-notch service to our clients. We see a similar commitment to success in Sikich and are excited to join the firm."

The Thornhill Financial team will maintain its office in the Cleveland-Akron metro area and will also integrate a number of current Sikich employees in its office space. The transaction is scheduled to close on November 30.

About Sikich LLP
Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,600 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

SOURCE Sikich

