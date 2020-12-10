Sikich expands in St. Louis with acquisition of Hochschild, Bloom & Company

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich announced today that it has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the operating assets of Hochschild, Bloom & Company, LLP, a public accounting firm based in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area. The move expands Sikich's presence in the St. Louis area.

"Hochschild, Bloom & Company brings deep industry experience, particularly in the government sector, and strong roots in the St. Louis market to Sikich," said Tom Krehbiel, partner-in-charge of Sikich's CPA services. "We look forward to adding their impressive team and strengthening our position as a leading service provider in the region."

Hochschild, Bloom & Company offers accounting, tax, and audit services to companies across a range of industries, including government, not-for-profit, health care, construction, manufacturing and professional services. It is one of the largest accounting firms in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area.

"As part of Sikich, we're excited to offer our clients an expanded range of industry-leading services and access to additional expertise and advanced technologies," said Michael Williams, managing partner of Hochschild, Bloom & Company. "Further, we look forward to providing our employees new growth opportunities and expanding our presence in the St. Louis market and throughout Missouri."

Approximately 40 Hochschild, Bloom & Company employees will join Sikich, including four partners. Hochschild, Bloom & Company's teams will continue to work in the firm's offices in Chesterfield, Missouri, and Washington, Missouri. Sikich has an existing office in Creve Coeur, Missouri. The transaction is scheduled to close on Dec. 31.

