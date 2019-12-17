Sikich expands into Washington, D.C., area with acquisition

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional services firm Sikich announced Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Alexandria, Virginia-based public accounting firm Halt, Buzas & Powell, Ltd. The deal marks Sikich's entry into the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metro markets and expands its presence on the East Coast.

"Adding the talented HBP team will strengthen our accounting, tax and audit services and advance our growth across the country," said Sikich CEO Chris Geier. "HBP's expertise in not-for-profit accounting and their outsourced CFO services complement our team's strengths. With a presence in the Washington, D.C., area, we'll be well-positioned to provide valuable business services to more organizations on the East Coast."

HBP offers audit and assurance, business consulting, outsourced accounting, tax, and information technology services to business across industries. The firm specializes in working with not-for-profit organizations and government contractors. It has specialized experience offering outsourced CFO services to public charities and trade associations.

"The synergies between our firm and the Sikich team will allow us to bring new opportunities to our clients and employees," said Andy Powell, managing partner at HBP. "Much like our firm, Sikich places great emphasis on trust, integrity and commitment to client success. We look forward to living out those values as part of the Sikich team."

Approximately 50 HBP employees will join Sikich and continue to work from their offices in Alexandria, Virginia, and Crofton, Maryland. Powell and Marco Fernandes will join Sikich as partners. The transaction is scheduled to close on Dec. 31.

This deal comes on the heels of Sikich's acquisitions of Brookfield, Wisconsin-based accounting firm Freyberg, Hinkle, Ashland, Powers & Stowell, Oak Brook, Illinois-based accounting firm Scanlan & Leo, and technology consulting firm NexGen Consultants.

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 900 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

