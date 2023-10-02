Sikich expands offerings for government clients with acquisition of technology services company Four Leaf LLC

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Four Leaf LLC, a technology services firm leveraging scalable software solutions to rapidly deliver user-friendly applications to state and local government entities and their constituents.

"County and local government sectors, particularly emergency services managers and crews working to save lives, need faster progress in their digital transformation journey and we now are solidifying our position in this vital area," said Partner-in-Charge of Sikich's technology team Mike Kean. "The addition of Four Leaf is another key step toward expanding our offering in the government space and broadening our capabilities in helping clients succeed as they confront constantly changing technology needs."

Specializing in systems integration for state and local governments, Four Leaf leverages modern Software as a Service and Platform as a Service solutions to help government entities maximize scalability and extensibility for their mission critical systems. Four Leaf deploys Salesforce, Tableau, MuleSoft and other tools to maximize collaboration and efficiency in emergency services and non-emergency support services. An example of its success has been creating award-winning applications to assist the State of California in responding to and recovering from major disasters.  

"We anticipate strong synergy in teaming with Sikich and leveraging the firm's vast talent pool, broad range of offerings, and national reach for all levels of government," said Eric Scully, founder and CEO of Four Leaf, who will join Sikich as a partner. "Government entities such as state and local emergency management agencies are finding themselves at a crossroads in the face of unprecedented natural disasters. They have an immediate need to engage in digital transformation and adopt modern technology to replace aging legacy systems and costly paper-driven processes. As part of Sikich, our clients will have access to our complete solution suite and an extensive customer community to unlock the true potential of modern technology in execution of their missions nationwide."

Sikich's national technology consultancy helps companies across industries – including life sciences, finance, manufacturing, distribution, and professional services – improve productivity and performance with innovative digital strategies and technology solutions. Sikich is a leader in digital transformation, which includes cloud and emerging technologies, and has one of the deepest, most diverse solution portfolios in the middle market. Sikich's solutions include business applications and workplace productivity, security and compliance, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and robotic process automation.     

About Sikich  
Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,600 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.  

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.  Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

