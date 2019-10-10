Sikich expands presence in Milwaukee market with acquisition

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional services firm Sikich announced Thursday that it has agreed to acquire Brookfield, Wisconsin-based public accounting firm Freyberg, Hinkle, Ashland, Powers & Stowell.

"We look forward to leveraging the Freyberg, Hinkle, Ashland, Powers & Stowell team's experience to expand our presence in the Milwaukee area and better serve clients across the firm," said Mark Sobczak, partner-in-charge of Sikich's Milwaukee office. "They have unique expertise in auditing Taft-Hartley multiemployer benefit plans, which will enhance our existing capabilities in this space."

Freyberg, Hinkle, Ashland, Powers & Stowell offers accounting, audit, tax compliance and planning, and employee benefit plan services. The team has specialized experience conducting Taft-Hartley multiemployer and other employee benefit plan audits.

"Joining Sikich will greatly benefit our clients and employees," said Tom Powers, Freyberg, Hinkle, Ashland, Powers & Stowell president. "As part of the Sikich team, we will be able to offer new business services to our clients while maintaining our close relationships and strong level of customer service."

The Freyberg, Hinkle, Ashland, Powers & Stowell team will join Sikich's Brookfield, Wisconsin, office. Tom Powers and James Ashland will join Sikich as partners. The transaction is scheduled to close on Nov. 1.

