Sikich forms intelligent automation services team

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional services firm Sikich recently formed an intelligent automation services team to provide advanced technologies such as robotic process automation to middle-market clients. The firm will deliver custom RPA bots to clients to help them cut down on repetitive, manual tasks, reduce errors, and optimize processes. In addition to RPA, Sikich's intelligent automation services include machine learning, optical character recognition and natural language processing.

"Implementing intelligent automation can be cost-prohibitive for many middle-market companies," Sikich Chief Financial Officer Ryan Spohn said. "We aim to fill this void by combining our deep technology expertise with innovative solutions. Our team will enable more companies to not only access these advanced technologies and speed their digital transformations, but also enjoy a meaningful return on investment."

Sikich's national technology consultancy helps companies across industries – including health care, finance, manufacturing, distribution, and professional services – improve productivity and performance with innovative digital strategies and technology solutions. Sikich is a leader in digital transformation, which includes cloud and emerging technologies, and has one of the deepest, most diverse solution portfolios in the middle market. Sikich's solutions include business applications and workplace productivity, security and compliance, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and robotic process automation.

"Intelligent automation is a natural extension of our digital transformation and emerging technology services," said Sikich Chief Information Officer Scott Sanders. "We provide organizations with access to a wide range of advanced solutions that help them streamline processes and improve performance to meet current and future challenges."

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 850 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

