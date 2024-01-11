Sikich Investment Banking Advises S&S Hinge in Sale

News provided by

Sikich

11 Jan, 2024, 09:12 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The owners of Quality Hinges recently acquired S&S Hinge, a Chicago-based manufacturer of standard and custom continuous hinges. Sikich Investment Banking served as the exclusive sell-side adviser to S&S Hinge.

"Our industry and end markets are highly nuanced, so we worked with Sikich Investment Banking to perform a targeted process to find the right partner," said Chris Stevenson, owner and CEO of S&S Hinge.

S&S Hinge was founded in 1932 and has since designed thousands of custom and standard hinges for customers across the world.

This acquisition allows the owners of Quality Hinges to expand their existing experience in the broader hinge industry while evolving their customer base, technical capabilities, and geographic reach to better serve customers and end users.

Sikich Investment Banking offers capital markets advisory and mergers and acquisitions services. The team has deep experience across many industries, particularly manufacturing and distribution, technology, health care and life sciences, and business and professional services.

Transaction terms were not disclosed.

For more information on the transaction, contact Paul Graver at [email protected] or 312.690.8731.

ABOUT SIKICH LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,700 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. 

SOURCE Sikich

Also from this source

Sikich Expands Federal Government Capabilities with Acquisition of CLA's Federal Government Practice

Sikich Expands Federal Government Capabilities with Acquisition of CLA's Federal Government Practice

Sikich announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the federal government practice of professional services firm CLA...
Manufacturers Slow to Adopt AI, Report Finds

Manufacturers Slow to Adopt AI, Report Finds

As advancements in generative AI attract attention across industries, the manufacturing industry is slow to adopt AI technologies, according to a new ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.