Sikich Investment Banking Serves as Exclusive Sell-Side Adviser to Screenflex Portable Partitions in Sale to Versare Holdings, LLC

News provided by

Sikich

28 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Versare Holdings, LLC recently acquired Screenflex Portable Partitions, a manufacturer of room dividing solutions based in Lake Zurich, Illinois. Sikich Investment Banking served as the exclusive sell-side adviser to Screenflex.

"The Sikich Investment Banking team has been instrumental throughout the entire transaction process," said John Maas, President of Screenflex Portable Partitions. "The Sikich team's organization, patience, and wealth of industry knowledge and transaction expertise allowed for a smooth transition to Versare. This move will not only provide lasting benefits to our employees, but it allows us to continue to meet our clients' goals of making the best and most flexible use of their valuable floor space."

Screenflex has been solving space dividing needs for more than 35 years and has several lines of portable room dividers. The company serves thousands of customers across the globe, including churches, schools, corporations, and restaurants.

Versare Holdings, LLC, a portfolio company of WILsquare Capital, LLC, is an international provider of flexible space solutions. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Versare was among the first companies to sell flexible space solutions online. Its product catalog includes modular, temporary, and semi-permanent walls, floors, rooms, sound-absorbing ceiling panels, and more.

This acquisition expands Versare's product line and allows the combined company to reach new customers in more markets.

Sikich Investment Banking offers capital markets advisory and mergers and acquisitions services. The team has deep experience across many industries, particularly manufacturing and distribution, technology, health care and life sciences, and business and professional services.

Transaction terms were not disclosed.

ABOUT SIKICH LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,600 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. 

SOURCE Sikich

Also from this source

Sikich Named A 'Best of the Best' Firm by Inside Public Accounting

Labor Still a Top Challenge for Manufacturers as Optimism Remains Low, Report Finds

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.