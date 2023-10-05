Sikich Launches Data and Analytics Practice with Addition of Accomplished Data Experts

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich has added a Data and Analytics offering to its extensive suite of technology services. The Data and Analytics practice will empower clients to derive maximum value from their data assets. With an emphasis on developing innovative data, analytics and AI strategies, the team will provide consulting and solutions spanning data governance and fluency, master data management, information management modernization, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and more.

"The addition of the Data and Analytics team is a natural expansion of our technology offerings," said Partner-in-Charge of Sikich's technology team Mike Kean. "Data is at the center of everything we do and is crucial to successful digital transformation. Expanding our expertise in data management and analytics will allow us to help our clients maximize the value of their technology investments and uncover actionable insights that drive business decisions. I look forward to working with Rick and his team and am confident they will bring immense value to Sikich and our clients."

Sikich has hired data veteran Rick Young to lead this new offering. Young has more than 20 years of experience building successful data practices for companies across industries, including financial services, health care, retail, manufacturing, government and education. Young's previous experience includes leading data and analytics practices at consulting firms North Highland and ThreeBridge Solutions. He also founded his own firm, 3Sage Consulting, to support companies with data strategy, modern data platforms, advanced analytics, machine learning and deep learning, and more.

Young is joined by John Eisenhauer and Laurel Salo. With more than 20 years of experience building data analytics and governance programs at major corporations, Eisenhauer will lead operations and program development for the Data and Analytics team. Previously, Eisenhauer served as master practitioner at North Highland and Chief of Data Governance at health insurance provider Humana. Laurel Salo, who will lead business development for the practice, has more than 15 years of experience driving national growth across multiple industries for technology and consulting firms. She has previously served in business development roles at technology-focused consulting firms, where she partnered with clients to develop customized digital and data-driven transformation solutions. Salo recently studied at MIT, participating in an Artificial Intelligence Strategy program.

"Data is the most valuable asset in today's digital economy," said Young. "Adding this new offering to Sikich's suite of services will help clients transform their data into powerful, actionable insights, and uncover where and how to build competitive advantage with emerging capabilities like generative AI. I'm thrilled to join Sikich and lead this talented team of data experts."

Sikich's national technology consultancy helps companies across industries – including life sciences, finance, manufacturing, distribution, and professional services – improve productivity and performance with innovative digital strategies and technology solutions. Sikich is a leader in digital transformation, which includes cloud and emerging technologies, and has one of the deepest, most diverse solution portfolios in the middle market. Sikich's solutions include business applications and workplace productivity, security and compliance, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and robotic process automation.  

The addition of the Data and Analytics offering comes on the heels of a successful year for Sikich's technology team. In August, Sikich was named a 2023-2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award winner and in June the firm was recognized on CRN's Solution Provider 500 list. To learn more about the Data and Analytics practice, visit sikich.com/technology/data-and-analytics.

About Sikich LLP
Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,600 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

