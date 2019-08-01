Sikich named a top managed service provider

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Futures recently named Sikich one of the top managed service providers in the world. The firm ranked 43rd out of the 501 companies included on the 12th annual MSP 501 list.

"We pride ourselves on helping clients define and execute their digital transformation strategies," said Ryan Overtoom, Sikich partner and leader of the firm's managed hosting and managed service teams. "We are honored to receive this recognition and will continue innovating to support the evolving needs of our clients as they leverage cloud technologies to drive business improvement."

Sikich is a national technology consultancy that helps companies across industries – including health care, finance, manufacturing, distribution, and professional services – improve productivity and performance with innovative digital strategies and technology solutions. Sikich is a leader in digital transformation, which includes cloud and emerging technologies, and has one of the deepest, most diverse solution portfolios in the middle market. Sikich's solutions include business applications and workplace productivity, security and compliance, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation.

Sikich's managed service team evaluates technology infrastructure and architects and implements custom solutions that improve productivity, performance and data security. The team helps organizations migrate workloads and applications to the cloud, plans and optimizes technology processes, delivers virtual CIO services, and provides ongoing network administration, monitoring, and support.

"The 2019 MSP 501 winners are the most elite, innovative and strategic IT service providers on the planet, and they stand as a model of excellence in the industry," says Kris Blackmon, Content Director of Channel Partners and Channel Futures and lead of the MSP 501 program. "As the MSP 501 Community grows, leagues of managed service providers learn from the successes of these winning companies, gaining insight into the best practices, strategies and technologies that elevate an MSP to the level of the 501 winners. Our heartfelt congratulations to the 2019 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."

Every year, MSPs worldwide complete an extensive survey and application to report their product offerings, growth rates, annual total and recurring revenues, pricing structures, revenue mix and more. MSPs were ranked according to a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to how well the applicant's business strategy anticipates trends in the fast-evolving channel ecosystem. The 2019 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners.

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 850 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

SOURCE Sikich

Related Links

http://sikich.com

