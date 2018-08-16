Sikich ranks 8th on Bob Scott's Insights' Top 100 VARs list

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional services firm Sikich ranked eighth on the annual list of the top value-added resellers in the world from Bob Scott's Insights. The firm appeared in the top 10 for the third consecutive year. For the annual Top 100 VARs list, Bob Scott's Insights ranks resellers by annual revenue.

"We're proud to be recognized as an industry leader by Bob Scott's Insights," said Jim Drumm, partner-in-charge of Sikich's technology practice. "By bringing customers best-fit technology that addresses their most pressing business needs, we have built a reputation as a trusted adviser and generated strong growth."

Sikich is a national technology consultancy that helps companies across industries – including discrete manufacturing, process manufacturing, distribution, horticulture, life sciences and professional services – improve productivity and performance with innovative digital strategies and technology solutions. Sikich is a leader in cloud technologies. Its solution portfolio includes business applications, business intelligence and workplace productivity products, and security and compliance services.

About Sikich LLP



Sikich LLP, a leading professional services firm specializing in accounting, technology, investment banking* and advisory services**, has more than 750 employees throughout the country. Founded in 1982, Sikich now ranks as the country's 28th largest Certified Public Accounting firm and is among the top 1 percent of all enterprise resource planning solution partners in the world. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients can use a broad spectrum of services and products that help them reach long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

**Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

