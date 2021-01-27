Sikich recognized on Bob Scott's list of VAR Stars

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich was recently recognized as a 2020 Bob Scott VAR Star for its outstanding leadership in midmarket financial software.

"It is an honor to continue to be recognized as a VAR Star," said Jim Drumm, partner-in-charge of Sikich's technology practice. "We pride ourselves on helping companies across industries implement innovative technology solutions to achieve business goals, and we look forward to working with our clients to drive digital transformation and growth."

Sikich's national technology consultancy helps companies across industries – including health care, finance, manufacturing, distribution, and professional services – improve productivity and performance with innovative digital strategies and technology solutions. Sikich is a leader in digital transformation , which includes cloud and emerging technologies, and has one of the deepest, most diverse solution portfolios in the middle market. Sikich's solutions include business applications and workplace productivity, security and compliance, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and robotic process automation.

Bob Scott's VAR Star list recognizes the top 100 value-added resellers based on growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation. VAR stars represent a range of sizes and publishers of accounting software. Bob Scott covers the mid-market financial software community via the ERP Global Insights newsletter and website.

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,000 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

