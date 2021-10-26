Sikich's regulatory, quality and compliance team enhances supply chain management capabilities with TraceLink partnership

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The regulatory, quality and compliance team at Sikich has partnered with TraceLink to add its supply chain issue management technology to Sikich's portfolio of digital transformation services for companies in regulated industries.

"At a time of significant supply chain disruption, organizations in regulated industries need ways to quickly identify and resolve supply chain issues so they can maintain quality and safety, respond agilely to customer needs, and coordinate efficiently with partners," said Bobby Roy, partner at Sikich and leader of the regulatory, quality and compliance team. "This partnership with TraceLink will allow us to help clients improve supply chain visibility and end-to-end management."

Sikich's regulatory, quality and compliance team provides digital transformation services for regulated industries. The team implements, manages and optimizes quality and compliance systems and their associated processes for global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, insurance, consumer packaged goods, and food and beverage organizations.

TraceLink brings together suppliers, manufacturers, distribution and logistics providers, and retail and services organizations into a digital network to facilitate collaboration and improve supply chain management. TraceLink's Agile Process Teams for Supply Chain Issue Management platform helps stakeholders within an organization and across a supply chain interact seamlessly, identify and resolve issues quickly, and uncover insights that speed strategic decision-making.

"By enhancing visibility and improving issue resolution processes across the supply chain, we help businesses avoid problematic disruptions and create more resilient supply chains," said Graham Clark, VP Alliances and Channel Sales at TraceLink. "We are excited to partner with Sikich and leverage our technology to support the firm's clients."

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,000 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the only business network creation platform for building integrated business ecosystems with multienterprise applications. Business networks are the foundation of an Industry 4.0 digitalization strategy that delivers customer-centric agility and resiliency of the end-to-end supply network leveraging the collective intelligence of an industry. TraceLink's Opus Digital Network Platform enables speed of open innovation and implementation with a partner ecosystem for no-code and low-code development of solutions and applications. Learn more at www.tracelink.com.

