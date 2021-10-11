IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu, a global leader in Fixed 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology for Gigabit Wireless Access (GWA), Smart City and security networks, today announced that its Terragraph-certified MultiHaul™ TG N366 nodes and companion MultiHaul™ TG TU (terminal units) have been deployed by Horizon Communications of Hamilton, Bermuda.

Siklu Announces Deployment of “Terragraph” Gigabit-Speed Wireless Broadband Equipment for Horizon Communications in Bermuda

Horizon is currently providing Gigabit-speed, "fixed" wireless broadband services to businesses throughout the island and the company also has begun to sign up residential customers, beginning in Hamilton and expanding on a parish by parish basis in the coming months.

"Horizon has been impressed with Siklu's Terragraph system and their level of support. With the N366 we have been able to deploy fiber equivalent speeds across buildings and light poles around Bermuda." said Gilbert A. Darrell, Founder of Horizon Communications. "The service quality is great and it has enabled us to have a significantly faster installation time for our customers, compared to fiber or co-ax, which has contributed to pricing that is on average 20 percent less expensive than the competition."

Part of the Facebook Connectivity initiative, Terragraph is the Gigabit wireless technology designed to meet the growing demand for reliable, high-speed Internet access in urban and suburban environments. The Facebook initiative is important because it provides a way for a cluster of base stations broadcasting at 60 GHz to autonomously manage and distribute traffic among themselves. If one base station goes down, another can take over in an instant — and they can work together to find the most efficient path for information en route. Siklu has made significant contributions to this initiative, and this effort has resulted in its innovative MultiHaul product lines.

Horizon is one of many Siklu MultiHaul TG networks being deployed around the world, connecting both businesses and residential customers and with many more in design or planned for the near future.

"It has been a pleasure working with Horizon to install our Terragraph-certified MultiHaul equipment and proving once again that Terragraph is an excellent way to provide true high-speed broadband connections at a lower cost and much faster installation time than wireline alternatives," said Ronen Ben-Hamou, CEO of Siklu.

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban, and rural areas. Operating in the mmWave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity, such as video security, WiFi backhaul, and municipal network connectivity, all over one network. Thousands of Siklu carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, "wireless fiber." www.siklu.com.

About Horizon Communications

Horizon's business class service is now available anywhere in Hamilton and in most parts of Bermuda. Companies (and homes) looking for a competitive option when it comes to price, speed and reliability should reach out to Horizon at www.horizon.bm, [email protected] or calling 441-707-FAST (3278)

Contacts:

Alex Doorduyn

VP/GM – Americas

[email protected]

Mike Newsom

LouVan Communications Inc.

[email protected]

+1 617 803 5385

SOURCE Siklu

Related Links

https://www.siklu.com/

