Siklu Announces New VP and General Manager for the Americas

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu, a global leader in Fixed 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology for Gigabit Wireless Access, Smart City and security networks, is proud to announce the appointment of Alex Doorduyn to the position of Vice President and General Manager for the Americas. Alex is a seasoned sales and business development leader in the wireless telecommunications, physical security and smart city industries with over 20 years of experience.

Alex joined Siklu in 2015 to establish Siklu's position in those vertical markets, initially in the USA and then globally as AVP of Business Development & Sales, Security & Surveillance.

Under Alex's leadership, Siklu has created an industry ecosystem with major security industry leaders such as Axis Communications and Milestone Systems (part of the Canon group), Hanwha and Avigilon (a Motorola company) to name just a few. Prior to Siklu Alex has enjoyed tremendous success in the security and smart cities space working for leading industry players such as Johnson Controls and Pelco. Alex has a BSc Degree from Aston University (Birmingham, UK) in International Business and also studied at the ICN Business School Nurnberg in Germany. Alex is also President and Board Member of Los Angeles Rowing Club, the largest non-profit community rowing club in the city of Los Angeles.

Anthony Hackett will be taking over as Director of Business Development & Sales, Security & Smart Cities. Anthony is an accomplished security professional, with 15 years of experience in the security industry and over 20 years of experience in sales and business development. He has been involved with many interesting installations including numerous critical infrastructure sites, all branches of the US Military and blue-chip brands such as Amazon, Macys, Nike, and Walgreens. Anthony's international deployments include the European Union border to the Soviet Union, Israeli Airport Authority, the UK Royal Air Force bases and the government of Trinidad and Tobago. He has a strong background in economics and marketing and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and International Business from the State University of New York.

"While we can't forget the hardship that 2020 has brought to everyone around the world, broadband became essential more than ever and with that came a successful year of growth for Siklu." said Ronen Ben-Hamou, Siklu's CEO. "As the mmWave market leader, Siklu is well poised for strategic partnerships in our core vertical markets, and Alex has certainly laid the groundwork for our upcoming partnerships in the critical infrastructure, smart lighting and Smart Cities space after successfully leading Siklu to deploy several hundred smart cities networks globally. Alex is deeply involved in Siklu's day to day sales activities and I have no doubt that he will bring great value in achieving our aggressive 2021 goals, while leading and executing the strategic vision of the Siklu Americas team to provide Gigabits for all and bridge the Digital Divide".

