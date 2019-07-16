Siklu Appoints Ronen Ben-Hamou as New CEO Leading the Wave of 5G mmWave Applications

Ronen brings years of experience leading and managing innovative large international organizations focusing on systems, silicon and software for Telecom

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu, the global market leader in 5G mmWave wireless network solutions, has announced today the appointment of Ronen Ben-Hamou as new CEO of the company. Mr. Ben-Hamou is a veteran executive with over 20 years of leadership experience in the telecommunications and IoT industries, commercializing new technologies with Tier 1 customers as well as driving digital transformation across the globe.

Siklu Appoints Ronen Ben-Hamou as New CEO

"Ronen understands what creates success in the telecom industry," said Izik Kirshenbaum, Siklu's Co-Founder and Chairman. "His extensive and diverse international experience in C-level, general management, business and technical executive leadership roles makes him uniquely qualified to lead Siklu to the next level in the growing market of 5G mmWave solutions."

Mr. Ben-Hamou previously held the positions of EVP Products & Solutions and Head of Global R&D as well as EVP, IoT Technologies & Solutions at Telit. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at Ericsson, as COO & Head of R&D of their Modems business unit, ST-Ericsson, as SVP & GM of Thin Modem Solutions, and Infineon Technologies, as VP & GM of Entry Phone business unit.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Siklu team of highly talented professionals and to help increase growth of Siklu mmWave wireless solutions that have already captured a leading market position," said Ronen Ben-Hamou, the incoming CEO. "Siklu is a strong player in the fast-growing 5G Gigabit Wireless Access market with cutting edge mmWave hardware and software end-to-end solutions, and we're only just getting started."

"We strongly believe that in the coming wave of the 5G revolution, the mmWave spectrum will have a key role, enabling the performance bonanza we are all expecting," says Anil Khatod, Argonaut Partners Managing Director and Siklu Board Member. "Siklu has already established itself as the worldwide leader in the mmWave space, and Ronen brings leadership, international management and business experience -- and Telecom system and silicon expertise -- that will scale Siklu to play a leading role in this market."

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

