Siklu Expands its MultiHaul™ TG Series with New Point-to-Point and Node Solutions

MPL-260 Plug & Play PtP bundle designed for rapid deployment of point-to-point connectivity with auto-connect and N265 node for focused 90° coverage

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu, a world leader in millimeter wave (mmWave) solutions for Digital City and Gigabit Wireless Access (GWA), today announced two new connectivity options to its MultiHaul™ TG product family – the MultiHaul TG MPL-260 and the MultiHaul TG N265. Siklu offers the largest selection of Terragraph-certified products for fixed 5G wireless access, Wi-Fi hotspot and small cell backhaul, smart city connectivity and other applications.

Siklu Expands its MultiHaulTM TG Series with New Point-to-Point and Node Solutions

The MultiHaul TG MPL-260 is a plug-and-play solution for the rapid deployment of Gigabit-speed point-to-point (PtP) connectivity. A Terragraph-certified first, the MultiHaul TG MPL-260 features two pre-paired radio units, with Auto-Aligned patent-pending scanning antennas. Customers can simply install the units and point them towards each other to deliver 1Gbps over up to 300m (984ft.), across interference free 60GHz license-exempt spectrum.

The MultiHaul TG N265 enhances the MultiHaul TG series of nodes with flexibility in radio coverage for those situations calling for a significant down-tilt of the antenna to connect adjacent structures from a large tall roof in a dense urban setting or when one needs 90° coverage or less, for example, to backhaul a few cameras or Wi-Fi APs in a parking lot to a corner pole. This unit is designed for an easy single-person installation and also features the patent-pending scanning antenna capability to align pencil-thin beams with other nodes or terminal units automatically.

The MultiHaul TG family consists of nodes operating over millimeter waves in a redundant mesh topology which connect a suite of terminal units. The MultiHaul TG family brings the advantages of mmWave spectrum – multi-Gigabit capacity, immunity to interference and massive amounts of available spectrum - to an easy-to-deploy solution with the addition of L2 SDN mesh, enabled by Siklu's SmartHaul™ NMS with the Runner subsystem.

"Our customers have benefitted from the industry-first 360° coverage capability of our MultiHaul TG N366 nodes, but there are use cases where 90° coverage will be better suited for the application," said Shimon Hochbaum, AVP Product Management of Siklu. "And with the MPL-260, Siklu responds to customer requirements for a simple Gigabit point-to-point auto-connect link that can be deployed configuration-free to rapidly fill a gap in the fiber network, for backhaul and other applications."

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-Gigabit "wireless fiber" connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, Wi-Fi backhaul and municipal network connectivity -- all running over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

