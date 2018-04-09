FORT LEE, N.J., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu Inc., the market leader in mmWave wireless solutions, is extending its gigabit solutions portfolio to offer the breakthrough SmartHaul™ Wireless Network Design Engine (WiNDE), which accelerates time to deployment by automating complex mmWave network designs.

Siklu Introduces the SmartHaul™ Wireless Network Design Engine for Fast, Optimized mmWave Network Designs

Siklu has long been an industry leader in gigabit wireless connectivity, positioned with the largest choice of Gigabit Wireless Access (GWA) and aggregation radios and delivering up to 10Gbps Full Duplex throughput in PtP and over 2Gbps in PtMP configurations. WiNDE is part of a complete SmartHaul™ SaaS Application suite, including Financial Analysis Calculators and a Range Estimator tool. This suite of software apps gives customers the tools they need to plan a mmWave network from a business case perspective all the way to an actual network design. Siklu customers enjoy a true comprehensive end-to-end solution from planning to deployment.

Siklu SmartHaul™ WiNDE automates the many tasks involved in designing a complete mmWave wireless network supporting both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint products in a mixed topology. This tool reduces days of complex work and tedious details to mere hours. Intuitive and easy to use, the 5-step wizard will guide a user with 40 years or 40 days of network design experience to the same swift conclusions. WiNDE calculates thousands of possible designs in an iterative process to optimize the network for performance or cost. The user can specify where the wireline or fiber connections are and use this to derive the optimal network design. The results are presented graphically and numerically for easy evaluation of the outcome.

"With over 100 cities and 60,000 Siklu deployments, Siklu SmartHaul™ Apps pack 10 years of leadership in mmWave network deployments and business models into a set of planning and operations tools. A growing set of apps hosted in the cloud or on premise accelerate your time to decision and deployment," said Siklu's CEO Eyal Assa. "Additional SmartHaul™ software tools will be announced over the course of 2018."

Siklu's End-to-End solutions will be showcased at ISC West, Las Vegas, April 11 - 13, Axis booth #14051.

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul, and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

Press Contacts

Shiri Butnaru Dave Sumi Marketing Manager, Siklu VP Marketing, Siklu shiri.b@siklu.com dave.s@siklu.com

