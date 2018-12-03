FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When Avax SA 410, a telecommunications contractor specialising in telecommunication and fibre optics solutions, experienced fibre cuts and down time due to criminal activity, they turned to MiRO to advise them on possible solutions. MiRO suggested the latest 10Gbps E-band solution by Siklu, a pioneer in carrier-grade mmWave wireless fiber technology.

Siklu’s EH-8010FX Exceeds All Expectations With a 10Gbps Deployment in South Africa Over 10.4Km!

Hannes Pretorius, owner at Avax SA 410 stated that, "The biggest challenge for us, was to deliver fibre-like capacity over extended distances, something traditional wireless systems just can't deliver. The weakness in the previous solution was that fibre links were cut and vandalized and caused major down time and production loss." Elaborating on Siklu's installation and implementation, Hannes explained: ''The installation of the equipment was very simple and easy, but alignment takes a lot of effort and time due to the extremely narrow beam width of the Siklu E-band solution, it was definitely worth the time spent, as this is one of the most stable links I have ever used!"

The sites were surveyed and a link planner was used to calculate the distance and line-of-sight for each link, the radios where then preprogramed and installed with pre-manufactured brackets and alignment was done, once the link was aligned final configuration was done and VLAN ID's set up. When asked about the apparent benefits of the solution, Hannes responded: "The data throughput was one of the biggest benefits, to have a link at 10.4km and still have a backhaul capacity of 10Gbps up and down, that is unheard-of in the telecommunications industry. This is a cost-effective solution which is durable and extremely stable. There is nothing like this on the market."

Thanks to Siklu's ruggedized, IP67 rated enclosure, the network is durable and can withstand the harshest of environments and in turn minimizes the total cost of ownership. Its carrier grade construction and performance means that you get true value for your money and a quick return on investment. Hannes concluded with future advice for similar projects: "Do your site planning and radio position 100%, pre-test the radio units on ground level before mounting the radios."

"Together with MiRO Distribution, Siklu continues to expand its reach throughout Africa as MiRO is a key partner that helps ensure service providers and integrators have local access to our products, training and support on the most innovative mmWave wireless fiber technology," said Siklu's CEO Eyal Assa. "The combination of flexible, high-capacity, high reliability and long range makes the EH-8010FX a leading solution in the fixed-wireless and mobile industries."

Siklu's cTU solution will be showcased at MWC Barcelona 2019, February 25-28, Hall 5, booth #5K83.

About Miro

Since MiRO Distribution was founded in South Africa in 2003, the company has grown to be amongst Southern Africa's leading distributors of Wireless, Networking, VoIP and IP Video products. MiRO has the experience and a proven track record of supplying powerful, flexible and scalable solutions to our client's communication requirements.

MiRO positioned itself as a responsible supplier to the growing IP convergence industries and focuses heavily on supplying only best-of-breed products, providing strong after-sales service and technical support. MiRO is actively involved in the legalisation and self-regulation of the industries that we serve. MiRO is the market leader in Southern Africa with regards to local Type Approvals on our equipment, to ensure that the industry has access to a steady supply of legal products. MiRO is a member of the Wireless Access Providers Association (WAPA), a non-profit organisation geared towards issues of self-regulation and compliance, who counts amongst its membership many of the wireless ISPs that operate in the unlicensed ISM bands. https://www.miro.co.za/

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban, and rural areas. Operating in the mmWave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul, and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of SIKLU carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

SOURCE Siklu

Related Links

http://www.siklu.com

