Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge

"The Entrepreneurial Challenge is a truly unique way for Sikorsky to work with non-traditional partners as we continue to advance our capabilities and platforms," said Chris Van Buiten, vice president of Sikorsky Innovations. "We're excited to see what novel technologies will result from this year's competition."

For the ninth competition, Sikorsky Innovations is continuing its tradition of unveiling a new set of focus areas: (1) Aid for Operations in Bad Weather; (2) High Performance Structures; (3) Control Methods for Dynamic Unstable Flight, and (4) Real Time Insight into Factory Performance. These areas highlight current technologies the company believes represent disruptive opportunities for which near-term opportunities exist for collaboration with Sikorsky and across Lockheed Martin.

Sikorsky has found success with many of the challenge awardees from years past. Response Technologies, which was named an honorable mention for the 6th competition, is now working with one of Sikorsky's leading research and development programs.

The competition features a non-dilutive $25,000 cash award for the winner(s) and an opportunity to collaborate with leaders in global security and aerospace. Applications are due to the online portal by Sept. 21, 2018, at 5 p.m. EST.

Teams may submit applications to one or more of the questions. Applications will be judged on technical feasibility, value proposition, and team expertise. Finalists will be chosen from the applicant pool, and will have the opportunity to present their technology in person to Lockheed Martin leadership and experts. Winners, Honorable Mention and/or Special Recognition awards will be granted based upon the quality of the presentations, which will enable ongoing interaction with Sikorsky and Lockheed Martin personnel.

Since its inception in 2012, the competition has named 16 winners globally and is actively pursuing collaborations with a number of awardees in its portfolio.

To learn more about Sikorsky Innovations, visit https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/capabilities/sikorsky/sikorsky-innovations.html

To learn more about the Entrepreneurial Challenge, visit https://www.lockheedmartin.com/echallenge

If you have any questions regarding the competition, please reach out to EChallenge.rms@lmco.com

