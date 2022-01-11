Sila Acquires AA Service Co. - Expands HVAC Platform into Illinois

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC has acquired AA Service Co., expanding its reach and establishing its presence in the Midwest. Based in Northbrook, IL and founded in 1965, AA Service Co. has delivered heating and cooling solutions to residential and commercial customers in the Chicago area for nearly six decades.

"When looking to expand our current footprint into the Midwest, AA Service Co. presented an ideal match for the Sila Services family of companies," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services, LLC. "AA Service Co. is a trusted, award-winning home comfort service company serving the entire North Shore area. We are thrilled to partner with their outstanding team as we establish a platform for growth in the Midwest region."

About AA Service Co.

AA Service Co. was founded in 1965 and built into a thriving company through multi-generational success. AA Service Co. has been committed to providing award-winning services to their community, including expanding from traditional HVAC services and solutions to whole home and commercial ventilation, indoor air quality, air source heat pumps, geothermal, and radiant/hydronic heating systems – with a complete customer satisfaction guarantee. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.aaserviceco.com.

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 11 brands across 14 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with esteemed brands dating back to the early 1900s, offer a wide range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality – delivering distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services. For more information, visit www.sila.com.

