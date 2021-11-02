Sila Acquires Astacio Plumbing & HVAC - Expands HVAC Platform in New York and Connecticut

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services LLC (https://sila.com/) recently acquired Astacio Plumbing & HVAC, adding Astacio's high-quality residential and commercial services to Sila's existing business operation in the country's largest metropolitan region. Since 2004, Astacio Plumbing & HVAC has been delivering award winning installations, repairs and service to residential and commercial customers in Westchester County, NY and Fairfield County, CT. Sila is an HVAC industry leader in customer satisfaction and has been delivering exceptional home comfort in heating, AC, plumbing and electrical services, throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic since 1989.

"With its vast expertise in everything from specialties like hydronic heating and cooling to commercial and residential HVAC and plumbing services, adding Astacio to our operation in this region bolsters our leadership position in a critical market for the Sila platform," said Lou Pellegrini, CEO of Sila. "We're excited about the continued momentum and synergies this combination will bring to our organization and it will allow us to better serve both homeowners and commercial customers across New York and Connecticut."

Sila: Same Day, Specialized HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical Services

With over 7000 "A" ratings on Angie's List, earning its prestigious Super Service Award for multiple years running, Sila is the complete home comfort expert. A preferred partner of Carrier, Google Nest, Lennox, Mitsubishi, Unico, and other leading manufacturers, Sila's factory-trained and certified technicians serve over 500 homes a day, with 100% satisfaction guaranteed every single time.

Repairs: Dependable and prompt repairs that ensure customers never have to wait too long to get back to living life in comfort.

Dependable and prompt repairs that ensure customers never have to wait too long to get back to living life in comfort. Tune-Ups and Maintenance: Prevention is key to keeping heating and AC systems in peak shape, ready for extreme weather. Annual Sila tune-ups include a 15-point safety inspection and filter change. Maintenance plans keep systems running reliably and efficiently – preventing breakdowns and saving customers money.

Prevention is key to keeping heating and AC systems in peak shape, ready for extreme weather. Annual Sila tune-ups include a 15-point safety inspection and filter change. Maintenance plans keep systems running reliably and efficiently – preventing breakdowns and saving customers money. Replacements and Installations: When replacements or new installations are necessary, Sila helps its customers select the perfect solutions for the home or office that fit nicely into any budget with attractive financing.

When replacements or new installations are necessary, Sila helps its customers select the perfect solutions for the home or office that fit nicely into any budget with attractive financing. Go Green : For those considering greener options for heating and AC, Sila offers geothermal systems that use natural, sustainable energy from the ground.

About Sila Services, LLC

Since 1989, Sila has offered a wide range of residential services for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and indoor air quality. Sila serves the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, servicing customers from New Hampshire to Virginia. For more information, visit www.sila.com.

