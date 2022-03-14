Sila Acquires Heckeroth Plumbing & Heating - Continues Expansion in New York Hudson Valley Region

PHILADELPHIA, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC has acquired Heckeroth Plumbing & Heating, adding to its growing presence in the Hudson Valley region of New York. Based in Highland, NY, Heckeroth Plumbing & Heating has over 45 years of experience in providing residential and commercial services – specializing in custom repair, maintenance, and installation for heating, cooling, plumbing, electrical and water treatment needs.

"We're thrilled to welcome the exceptional team at Heckeroth to our organization and we look forward to the opportunity to continue their long tradition of exceptional customer service. Bringing the highly skilled team from Heckeroth on board will allow us to accelerate our growth and better serve the growing needs of homeowners and businesses in this expanding market," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services, LLC.

About Heckeroth Plumbing & Heating

Recognized by its award-winning history of customer satisfaction and over 45 years of experience, Heckeroth Plumbing & Heating is a leader in the Hudson Valley – serving lower Greene, Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties. Customers depend on Heckeroth Plumbing & Heating for its professional 24/7 emergency service and guaranteed repair, maintenance, and installation services. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit heckerothplumbing.com.

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 14 brands across 17 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with esteemed brands dating back to the early 1900s, offer a wide range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's foundations are based upon building the best service teams and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction. For more information, visit sila.com.

Contact:

Andrew Moffatt

610.491.9409

[email protected]

SOURCE Sila Services, LLC