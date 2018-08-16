Sila Nanotechnologies Announces $70 Million in Series D Funding Round to Scale the Next Generation of Battery Materials

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Nanotechnologies ("Sila Nano"), developing and manufacturing materials that set a new standard for batteries, today announced it has raised $70 Million in Series D funding, led by Sutter Hill Ventures. Additional new investors include Next47, the Siemens-backed global venture firm, and Amperex Technology Limited (ATL). Since 2011, Sila Nano has raised a total of $125 Million from investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Chengwei Capital, Matrix Partners, Samsung, and In-Q-Tel (IQT).

"Changes in battery chemistry are generational, and Sila Nano is bringing the next one to market. Sila has solved the hard scientific and engineering problems and is ready to rapidly scale up manufacturing to meet the enormous demand for better batteries," said Mike Speiser, Managing Director, Sutter Hill Ventures. "We back companies that solve big problems that are worth solving, and Sila is a great example of that. Dramatically better batteries will change the landscape of what's possible for the phone in your pocket, the cars on the road, and the entire grid infrastructure."

"Batteries are a key component in the future of mobility and electrification, but the current technology can't keep up," said T.J. Rylander Partner at Next47. "Future progress in everything from wearables and smart devices to industrial IoT and electric transportation depend on improvements in energy density and cycle life. Sila has demonstrated that they have the right technology and the right team to meet these demands."

To hit the future targets of multiple industries, Sila Nano understood that significant advancements in lithium-ion rechargeable battery technology were necessary. The company is focused on developing and now commercializing the next generation of battery materials. Their first products are a family of silicon-dominant anode materials that replace conventional graphite electrodes entirely. Developed for cost-effective production within current cell manufacturing processes, these materials work today and enable high cycle life, ultra-low swelling, and high energy density in next generation battery cells.

"We have spent the past seven years diligently developing critical new materials to improve battery storage capacity. With the chemistry proven we are now moving into a new phase of market application and manufacturing at industry scale," said Gene Berdichevsky, CEO of Sila Nano. "We are incredibly gratified to be supported by a group of investors from finance and industry who recognize the opportunity, understand the science and share our vision."

Today's funding news follows the company's partnership announcement earlier this year with the BMW Group.

About Sila Nanotechnologies



Sila Nano develops materials that set a new standard for batteries. Through new battery materials chemistry Sila Nano enables lighter, safer, higher energy density batteries for mass adoption of electric vehicles; smarter, longer-lasting portable electronics; as well as broader use of renewable power sources. Founded in 2011 by Silicon Valley battery engineers and a Georgia Tech Professor of Materials Science, Sila Nano is headquartered in Alameda, California. Company investors include Bessemer Venture Partners, Matrix Partners and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information visit www.silanano.com.

SOURCE Sila Nanotechnologies

