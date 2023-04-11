Sila Services Acquires Jackson Comfort Services - Launching the Ohio Region as Part of its Continuing Midwest Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC announced that it recently acquired Jackson Comfort Services, Northeast Ohio's leading provider of heating, cooling, and plumbing services. Continually expanding from its modest founding in a Cleveland garage in the mid-1920's to its modern showroom and training center today, over four generations as a family business, Jackson Comfort Services has built an unparalleled reputation in the community rooted in trusted expertise and guaranteed customer satisfaction.

"We're thrilled to welcome Doug Jackson and his entire team at Jackson Comfort Services to the Sila Services family as we enter into the Ohio market. This acquisition is the next exciting step in our Midwest growth strategy of providing distinctive home comfort services to customers across the entire region. The proven success of the Jackson Comfort team in attracting the best people, investing in advanced technologies, and delivering a personalized customer experience makes Jackson the perfect partner to lead the build out of our Ohio region. We are proud and privileged to have Doug and Jackson Comfort's exceptional team as part of the Sila Services family," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services, LLC.

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 20 brands across 26 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of service excellence across our brands dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's foundations are based upon building the best service and installation teams and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction. For more information, visit sila.com.

Press Contact:

Andrew Moffatt

610.491.9409

SOURCE Sila Services, LLC