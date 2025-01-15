Sila Services Acquires Sullivan Super Service to Strengthen Presence in Western Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC is proud to announce the acquisition of Sullivan Super Service Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, a leading provider of home comfort services based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Established in 1964, Sullivan has delivered superior plumbing, heating, cooling and drain clearing services for over six decades and established itself as the trusted choice for Pittsburgh homeowners.

"We are thrilled to join the Sila Services family," stated John Sullivan, General Manager of Sullivan Super Service. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our shared commitment to delivering exceptional service and investing in our team. By leveraging Sila's expertise and resources, we can further enhance our customer experience, expand our service offerings, and create even more opportunities for our talented team members. We are excited about the future and the positive impact this partnership will have on our community and the customers we so proudly serve."

"We are thrilled to welcome Sullivan Super Service to the Sila Services family, a partnership that strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional home services in Pittsburgh and across Western Pennsylvania," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "John and the Sullivan team share our dedication to customer satisfaction and investing in the growth of our skilled tradespeople. By leveraging our combined resources, we will materially increase the investment in innovative training and career development opportunities for the Sullivan team, expand the company's distinctive service offerings, and ensure that we are uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of homeowners across the region."

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating over 35 brands throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. With a distinctive legacy dating back to the early 1900s, Sila Services offers a comprehensive range of residential and commercial services, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, indoor air quality, and home performance solutions. The company's mission is to attract, develop, and advance the careers of the best tradespeople, ensuring an unmatched level of service and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.silaservices.com.

Media Contact:

Andrew Moffatt, Chief Marketing Officer

610.491.9409

[email protected]

SOURCE Sila Services, LLC