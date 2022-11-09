Sila Services Acquires Total Climate Control, Inc. - Expanding New England Presence in New Hampshire and Vermont

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC has acquired Total Climate Control, Inc., expanding its best-in-class HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services presence across the New England region. Based in Boscawen, NH, with an additional location in Kennebunk, Maine, Total Climate Control is a leading provider of home comfort and commercial services across New Hampshire and Vermont, delivering heating, cooling, and plumbing solutions to customers since 2008. The company also operates in Vermont under the trade name Green Mountain Plumbing & Heating.

Founded by Matthew Rabideau, with its renowned service tagline of "Exceptional Service in Hours, Not Days", Total Climate Control has grown into a regional leader offering extensive expertise in designing, installing, and servicing complete HVAC systems and plumbing solutions, including bathroom remodeling and water treatment.

"Matt and his exceptional team at Total Climate Control and Green Mountain Plumbing & Heating are the ideal complement to the Sila Services family as we continue with our customer-focused growth strategy in the New England area. They have an extraordinary group of people – from technicians to installers to master plumbers – who are committed to distinctive service and 100% customer satisfaction," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services, LLC.

"For more than 14 years, this team has delighted a growing base of customers across New Hampshire and Vermont while continually expanding their range of solutions. Matt's team will be tremendous partners and colleagues as we significantly expand our capabilities to serve even more customers across the New England region."

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 18 brands across 24 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of service excellence across our brands dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's foundations are based upon building the best service and installation teams and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction. For more information, visit sila.com.

Contact:

Andrew Moffatt

610.491.9409

[email protected]

SOURCE Sila Services, LLC