Sila Services Announces Executive Leadership Team Appointments and Promotions to Further Enhance the Company's Distinctive Performance and People-Focused Culture

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, a leading home services platform, operating over 30 brands throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest, recently appointed two new members to its Executive Leadership Team, promoted Eddie McFarlane to Chief Learning & Development Officer, and promoted Andrew Moffatt to Chief Marketing Officer.

Heather Peters has joined Sila Services as Chief People Officer. Heather brings more than two decades of experience as a high-impact human resources leader at General Electric, Highmark, Suez, and Veolia. Prior to Sila Services, she served as Chief HR Leader of Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions North America region, supporting 4,000 team members across dozens of field locations. In her new role as Chief People Officer, Heather's focus will be on leading people-focused initiatives, driving best practices in all aspects of human resources, and expertise in actively supporting both organic and M&A-driven growth for field-based teams.

Keith Chisolm has joined Sila Services as Chief Technology Officer. With a career anchored in the service industry, Keith honed his expertise during his tenure at Rentokil Initial in both the United Kingdom and the United States, consistently delivering transformative results. Throughout this time, he built a track record of developing high-performing teams in IT, Project Management, and Acquisition Integration. As CTO for Sila Services, Keith will spearhead critical initiatives to revolutionize Customer Journey, elevate Colleague Experience, and drive Operational Efficiency through groundbreaking innovation.

Eddie McFarlane has been promoted from VP of Learning, Development & Engagement to Chief Learning & Development Officer. Eddie joined Sila Services in May 2023 and has applied his decades of HVAC industry experience to build Sila University, a comprehensive approach to professional and technical skill development for technicians, service representatives, sales managers, and people leaders across the entire Sila Services organization. Eddie's passion for guiding others in their professional development will be even more important as the company continues its trajectory of accelerated growth.

Andrew Moffatt has been promoted from VP of Marketing to Chief Marketing Officer. Before joining Sila Services in 2019, Andrew began his career with The Ritz-Carlton and subsequently honed his marketing expertise with prominent brands including AmeriGas, PPL, The Home Depot, and Pepsi-Cola. In over five years at Sila, Andrew has led the build out of an exceptional marketing organization that uses data and continuous innovation to drive the most successful, ROAS-focused team in home services. In creating an integrated Marketing Center of Excellence, amplified and tailored locally by a team of Regional Marketing Managers, he has developed a distinctive customer journey that has enabled Sila Services to continually outperform the industry.

"I'm extremely proud to welcome Heather and Keith to the leadership team, and congratulate Eddie and Andrew on their well-earned promotions," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "The combination of Heather's academy-level company leadership experience and Eddie's proven success as an industry shaper in home services, gives Sila Services an unmatched breadth and depth of trade-focused people leadership in furtherance of People First as our #1 core value. Keith's addition to our leadership team aligns with our commitment to continuing the deployment of a differentiated, scalable, and customer-centric technology strategy. He will play a critical role in ensuring Sila continues to optimize the use of current and emerging technology in enhancing both employee and customer experience within our brands. Andrew has proven his skills as a best-in-class marketing leader in home services, so we are excited that his promotion to CMO will unlock additional success for Sila while allowing us to further build out our industry-leading marketing organization. Heather, Keith, Eddie, and Andrew, in collaboration with the broader Sila leadership team, will continue to accelerate our industry-leading people, operational and financial performance."

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating over 30 brands throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of people-focused trade industry leadership dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality.

