Sila Services Bolsters Presence in Connecticut with Acquisition of Absolute Air Services

PHILADELPHIA, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC announced that it recently acquired Absolute Air Services based in Portland, CT. Since 2010, Absolute Air Services has been delivering 5-star heating and cooling system installation, repair, and maintenance services to homeowners across Hartford, Middlesex, and New London Counties. The Company's market leading position in Central Connecticut is driven by a world-class team of expert technicians and support teams and a commitment to extraordinary award-winning customer experience, backed by 24-hour emergency repair capabilities and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

"We're thrilled to welcome the exceptional team at Absolute Air Services to the Sila Services family. Their well-known reputation for excellence in home services and their dedication to delighting every customer aligns perfectly with Sila Services' commitment to a customer-first approach. Absolute's addition to our many other great brands in the Connecticut and New York region allows Sila to invest significantly in supporting our newest team members with best practices, exceptional training, and innovative technology solutions. Steve and Bonnie Graff and their team have created a phenomenal customer experience from an impressive showroom in Portland to industry-leading technicians and installers. As we continue our strategy of aligning with great partners and accelerating their success, Absolute is a tremendous addition to our team," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services, LLC.

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 21 brands across 28 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of service excellence dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's foundations are based upon building the best service and installation teams and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction. For more information, visit sila.com.

